ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Their First Official Joint Portrait

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6RIB_0gJxojjo00
Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have been married for over a decade, welcoming three children along the way , but they have finally posed for their first official joint portrait.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled their portrait to the public at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday (June 23). Painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth , the portrait was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the Royals' namesake of Cambridgeshire, per People .

In the grand painting, a regal Prince William, wearing a tailored dark suit with blue tie, stands next to his wife , who is glowing in a tea-length metallic emerald green dress with ruffled hems by The Vampire's Wife and matching green heels. The Cambridges shared the stunning portrait on their official social media accounts saying the were "delighted" to see the portrait unveiled to the public.

Coreth also posed alongside his masterpiece, explaining his creative approach to the portrait.

"It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint the picture," he said. "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108Ezt_0gJxojjo00
Photo: Getty Images

He continued, "As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives . The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

Prince William and Kate Middleton were gifted the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by Queen Elizabeth at their royal wedding in April 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife 'Almost A Prisoner At Kensington Palace' According to Prince Harry Says, Royal Expert Ingrid Seward Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are moving to Windsor, and it may be good for the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry reportedly once said her sister-in-law was "almost like a prisoner" in their residence in London — Kensington Palace. Kate Middleton Reportedly Almost Like A Prisoner, Prince Harry Says.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Makes Two Signature Moves Whenever She Steps Out with Prince William, Body Language Expert Claims

We’ve seen Kate Middleton step out for royal engagements countless times in her 11 years as a member of the royal family—many of them alongside husband Prince William. But, as many times as we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge out in public—including this past week at the unveiling of she and William’s first official portrait together at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum—her body language can be dialed down to just two signature moves, body language expert Judi James says, as reported on in The Sun. Both moves were on display at the portrait unveiling, and both reveal much about the Cambridges’ marriage, James says.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

'You've got to allow yourself to cry!' Brenda Edwards admits there are 'triggers' to her grief from the loss of her son Jamal following his death after taking 'recreational drugs'

Brenda Edwards has discussed grieving the loss of her son Jamal, as she explained how she allows herself to cry and then picks herself back up. Appearing on ITV show Lorraine, the former X Factor star, 53, admitted there are 'triggers' which she can't explain, insisting: 'They just happen,' while also noting the importance of keeping busy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Royals#The Vampire S Wife#Cambridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The Queen reveals changes to her reign amid ill health – all the details

In a new statement from Buckingham Palace, the Queen has given an insight into how she’ll manage the demands of her busy role going forward. Her Majesty, 96, was unable to attend several of the events during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, after feeling discomfort during the Trooping The Colour ceremony, and as the celebrations came to a close, her Royal Highness released a statement outlining her future plans.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Row in Poundbury over pot plants on Prince Charles-owned estate

A resident of an estate owned by the Prince of Wales has said she will battle to keep a floral display planted outside her home. Alexandra Wilson-Jones has been told by the Poundbury Estate in Dorchester, Dorset, to cut back the plants. But Ms Wilson-Jones said she would start a...
HOME & GARDEN
In Style

Meghan Markle Sent Coffee and Snacks to Moms Campaigning for Safe Gun Laws

Weeks after volunteering undercover in Uvalde to "express her condolences as a mother" following the horrific Texas school shooting, Meghan Markle showed her support for those campaigning for safer gun legislation. On Wednesday, Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action shared via Twitter that the Duchess of Sussex had sent food, drinks, and a sweet note to thank volunteers for their efforts and keep them fueled.
UVALDE, TX
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

161K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy