One killed in early morning pedestrian-vehicle accident

By Staff reporter
Times Record News
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a roadway accident Thursday morning.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a fatality accident on Southwest Parkway at Fairway Thursday morning.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes:

At 12:27 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Southwest Parkway at Fairway Boulevard. A vehicle was traveling east on Southwest Parkway when a pedestrian, 45-year-old Amy Jeanette Pool of Wichita Falls, crossed the intersection from Fairway and walked into the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway.

Hughes said although evasive actions were taken the vehicle struck the pedestrian. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries but she did not survive.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: One killed in early morning pedestrian-vehicle accident

