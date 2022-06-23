ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement

By Terry Gross
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right. Her new book is Dollars for Life.

