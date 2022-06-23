Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement
Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right. Her new book is Dollars for Life.
Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right. Her new book is Dollars for Life.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 0