Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement

Without constitutional protections affirming the right to an abortion, and absent federal law that codifies that right, millions of Americans will live in states that will make abortion care illegal if the US Supreme Court overturns the ruling in Roe v Wade.Thirteen states could quickly or immediately outlaw abortion under laws designed to take effect if the Supreme Court guts Roe. Seven states maintain abortion bans that have been on their books for decades, despite the 1973 ruling in the Roe case making them unconstitutional. More than two dozen states have severely restrictive laws that could be used to...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO