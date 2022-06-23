AFD: Individual surrenders baby at Amarillo fire station as part of Safe Haven law

The Amarillo Fire Department released information about a baby surrendered to a fire station under the Safe Haven law.

According to a news release, on Wednesday afternoon, an individual came to Amarillo Fire Station 13 and surrendered their baby using the law. The baby was approximately 6 to 8 weeks old and appeared to be in good health, according to AFD.

"The person had the paperwork from the hospital when the baby was born along with the shot records," the AFD release states. "The Amarillo Police Department and other authorities were notified immediately. The child was taken in by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and is doing fine."

"The Amarillo Fire Department would like to remind our public that fire stations are indeed safe havens for infant drop-offs," the release continues. "This is exactly what the 'Safe Haven' or 'Baby Moses Law' was intended for. While we would always prefer that children would be able to stay with their parents, we also know that there are heartbreaking alternatives that we wish to avoid. We are here to help, not judge. We hope this beautiful baby ends up in a wonderful home with loving parents."