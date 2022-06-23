Sports commentator Keith Olbermann calls to dissolve the Supreme Court



S ports commentator Keith Olbermann took to Twitter to slam the Supreme Court following its decision on New York's concealed carry law .

The court released its ruling early Thursday, deeming the law that required "proper cause" in order to purchase a gun of any kind unconstitutional. Olbermann, a New York resident, responded by suggesting New York simply "ignore this ruling."

"It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the 'court' has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling," Olbermann wrote . "Great. You're a court? Why and how do [you] think you can enforce your rulings?"

When his first tweet began attracting backlash on the platform, Olbermann emphasized his stance with another tweet about 10 minutes later.

"Hey SCOTUS, send the SCOTUS army here to enforce your ruling, you House of Lords radicals pretending to be a court," Olbermann wrote.

Users responded on Twitter, comparing the former ESPN commentator to other infamous figures in history who bucked authority. Editor Greg Pollowitz pointed out that Olbermann began trending on Twitter with former President Andrew Jackson, while editor David Harsanyi called the tweet "Putin-y." Jackson ignored Supreme Court's Worcester v. Georgia decision in 1832, which found that gold discovered on Cherokee lands had violated federal treaties.



"Racist Democrats probably said the same thing after the Brown v. Board of Education decision," media personality CJ Pearson said. "Democrats never really change their talking points, do they?"



"Sounds like you are advocating insurrection," filmmaker Paul Ray Ramsey wrote. "You need to be reported to the police under the 'red flag' laws."



Olbermann also went on to attack the justices who were in the majority ruling of this decision.

"Also, f*** Alito, Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and the paralegal Coney Barrett," Olbermann wrote.

"Weird how he singled out the only woman on there as a 'paralegal,'" YouTuber Ian Miles Cheong wrote. "Misogynist."



Olbermann retired from ESPN in 2020 and has produced his own YouTube commentary show ever since, where he has over 144,000 subscribers. News outlet Outkick named him its " 2022 Woke All-Star " in April.