ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sports commentator Keith Olbermann calls to dissolve the Supreme Court

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183GiG_0gJxoYyh00


S ports commentator Keith Olbermann took to Twitter to slam the Supreme Court following its decision on New York's concealed carry law .

The court released its ruling early Thursday, deeming the law that required "proper cause" in order to purchase a gun of any kind unconstitutional. Olbermann, a New York resident, responded by suggesting New York simply "ignore this ruling."

"It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the 'court' has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling," Olbermann wrote . "Great. You're a court? Why and how do [you] think you can enforce your rulings?"

BIDEN 'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED' WITH SUPREME COURT GUN RULING: 'LIVES ARE ON THE LINE'


When his first tweet began attracting backlash on the platform, Olbermann emphasized his stance with another tweet about 10 minutes later.

"Hey SCOTUS, send the SCOTUS army here to enforce your ruling, you House of Lords radicals pretending to be a court," Olbermann wrote.

Users responded on Twitter, comparing the former ESPN commentator to other infamous figures in history who bucked authority. Editor Greg Pollowitz pointed out that Olbermann began trending on Twitter with former President Andrew Jackson, while editor David Harsanyi called the tweet "Putin-y." Jackson ignored Supreme Court's Worcester v. Georgia decision in 1832, which found that gold discovered on Cherokee lands had violated federal treaties.


"Racist Democrats probably said the same thing after the Brown v. Board of Education decision," media personality CJ Pearson said. "Democrats never really change their talking points, do they?"


"Sounds like you are advocating insurrection," filmmaker Paul Ray Ramsey wrote. "You need to be reported to the police under the 'red flag' laws."


Olbermann also went on to attack the justices who were in the majority ruling of this decision.

"Also, f*** Alito, Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and the paralegal Coney Barrett," Olbermann wrote.

"Weird how he singled out the only woman on there as a 'paralegal,'" YouTuber Ian Miles Cheong wrote. "Misogynist."


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Olbermann retired from ESPN in 2020 and has produced his own YouTube commentary show ever since, where he has over 144,000 subscribers. News outlet Outkick named him its " 2022 Woke All-Star " in April.

Comments / 6

Lilacs
4d ago

Without the Supreme Court governments could and would change laws and constitutionality every day with no recourse. In other words....full on communist regimes

Reply(1)
5
Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Keith Olbermann
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from "fueling next insurrection"

An organization called Check My Ads has launched a campaign in an effort to restrict Fox News ad revenue to prevent them from "working overtime to fuel the next insurrection." The organization, which is run by two former marketing executives, has already collected over 40,000 signatures from people backing their efforts in just five days, according to The Guardian, and the goal is to get ad exchanges to drop the news site.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Sports Commentator#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Supreme Court Gun#Scotus#House Of Lords#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
213K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy