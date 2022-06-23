ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Intersection project to continue in Pleasant Gap

By Aaron Marrie
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley/Zion Road) project.

Over the next week, a new drainage pipe will be installed in front of the Valero Gas Station. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, just four and a half miles away from Pleasant Gap.

PennDOT changes weight restrictions for Clearfield County bridge

There will also be new inlets and parallel pipes installed, a concrete curb island added and the roadway widening will also begin along Cobblestone Road.

Delays are expected and there will be a single lane closure during the work. There will be temporary traffic signals in place to enforce traffic patterns. The project is expected to be completed by this August.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg is the contractor for the $3.7 million project.

