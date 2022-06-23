ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ric Flair Reveals The Robe He Will Wear Into Final Match

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Flair is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestling superstars in the world today and with good reason, as his career has spanned over fifty years at this point as he has been a part of the WWE and other major wrestling organizations. With the legend in...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Interim AEW World Champion Crowned at AEW Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship at Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, taking down Hiroshi Tanahashi in a bloody main event. The finale saw Moxley counter Tanahashi's High Fly Flow into a Bully Choke, nearly choke him out with a rear-naked choke before planting him with a Paradigm Shift for the victory.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Forbidden Door's Surprise Debut Reportedly Revealed

AEW Forbidden Door will feature a surprise debut tonight as Bryan Danielson has handpicked an opponent to face New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. Per Fightful Select, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) will be that wrestler as AEW is already producing promotional material for Wednesday's Blood and Guts Match featuring him. The seven-time WWE tag team champion saw his 11-year run with WWE end earlier this year and he has remained quiet about what his next career move would be. The arrival will make "The Swiss Superman" the latest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fans Think They've Solved the Mystery Behind Bray Wyatt's New Name

Bray Wyatt once again got wrestling fans talking this week when it was revealed he had filed for the trademark, "Wyatt 6," which has been his Twitter name for some time. Wyatt was released by WWE back in late July 2021, but other than a film project he has remained quiet about his pro wrestling future beyond obscure statements on Twitter. But Reddit user u/JokersRWildStudios may have solved the mystery surrounding the new name, noting on the Squared Circle subreddit on Sunday that "6" could be in reference to his involvement in The Dark Order.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem's Lose Yourself

WWE's Alexa Bliss is in the hunt for the Money in the Bank briefcase and a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship, and while that may take up most of her time these days, she still found some to deliver a performance of one of Eminem's classic songs. Bliss' husband Ryan Cabrera is headlining the festival alongside The Spin Doctors, and at one point Bliss was on stage as Cabrera started playing the song on guitar. That's when Bliss started rapping the verse, and she knocked it out of the park. You can watch how it all unfolded in the video below (courtesy of @Chasefletcher18)
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: AEW Forbidden Door Sees Sting Make Flashy Entrance

AEW Forbidden Door has already had some big moments with its earliest matches, but it looks like one of the biggest members of All Elite Wrestling was set to make quite the entrance to start off the match that saw Sting, Darby Allin, and Los Ingobernables de Japon face off against El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and The Young Bucks. With Sting currently being in his 60s, the superstar who made a name for himself over the decades as one of the greats made an entrance for the ages that started a wild match between the representatives from AEW and New Japan.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Dax Harwood Leaves in the Middle of Match Due to Injury at Forbidden Door

FTR's Dax Harwood was unexpectedly pulled from a three-way tag team match due to a possible legitimate shoulder injury. Harwood was shown being escorted to the back on camera in the middle of the FTR/Roppongi Vice/Jeff Cobb & Great O'Khan three-way match, with two titles on the line. The injury appeared to be legitimate, but Harwood returned to the match later on with his shoulder heavily taped and what appeared to be ice packs underneath. Harwood still managed to throw Jeff Cobb around with a series of suplexes, so he seemed to be okay. While it's certainly possible that Harwood suffered a legitimate injury, it's equally possible that this was a storyline injury designed to help FTR "beat the odds" on the continued hot runs.
WWE
ComicBook

Windham (Bray Wyatt) Trademark Possibly Reveals new Ring Name

Windham Rotunda has fans buzzing once more, as the former WWE Superstar has registered a trademark for the name WYATT 6. Windham, who formerly went by Bray Wyatt in WWE, looks too be doing a spin on the name for new merchandise, as the filing says it is intended to cover hats, sweatshirts, and more. If it's going to be on merchandise, it would seem that this is either a new ring name or some kind of faction name. We'll have to wait and see how this all plays out, but you can find the full filing description below.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Names First All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door

In the lead-up to the Forbidden Door PPV crossover event with New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling announced a brand new title belt. The All-Atlantic Championship is meant to highlight wrestlers around the world, and AEW held an eliminator tournament leading to a four-way match at Forbidden Door to determine the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion. Malakai Black, PAC, and Miro won their way into the championship match on AEW events over the last two weeks, while Tomohrio Ishii earned his way in for NJPW. Due to an injury, however, Ishii was removed from the match and Clark Connors was named his replacement.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Forbidden Door 2022: Thunder Rosa Retains Championship in Victory Over Toni Storm

With the only match featuring AEW's female superstars at Forbidden Door, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm surely had a lot of pressure on their shoulders when it came to this hyped-up match that would determine who would be walking away with the AEW Women's World Championship Belt. This match marked the first time that the two wrestlers have met and it definitely saw the two superstars leaving everything on the table as Thunder Rosa was able to retain the title and walk away as the Women's Champion once again.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Forbidden Door: FTR Overcome Injury to Win IWGP Tag Team Championships

FTR made history at AEW's Forbidden Door on Sunday night, successfully defending their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships while simultaneously winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers. The champs looked to be out of the match early on when Dax Harwood suffered an apparent injury to his left shoulder. However, he was able to return late in the match with his shoulder heavily taped. The pair nailed Rocky Romero with a Big Rig to score the pin.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Miro Addresses Undertaker Criticisms and Contrasts in the Locker Room

All Elite Wrestling fans were thrilled to see Miro make his return to the ring not too long ago, and now the former TNT Champion is in the mix to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Forbidden Door. During a new interview with Fightful Miro discussed several topics, including the rediscovery of his love of video games after his release from WWE. He also addressed recent comments by The Undertaker regarding today's product being "kinda soft" and the more positive and video game-embracing locker rooms of today compared to the ones Undertaker seems to be referring to, saying "sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage."
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Forbidden Door: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Ends in Bizarre Fashion

AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured the first-ever four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship as Jay White successfully retained against Adam Cole, Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada on Sunday night in Chicago. But the match's ending left some fans scratching their heads as White was able to pin Cole out of nowhere. Late in the bout, Okada attempted a Rainmaker on Cole only for the former NXT Champion to dodge it by collapsing. White then nailed Okada with a Bladerunner and jumped on Cole, who attempted to kick out but failed to get his shoulders off the mat.
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW set for Nashville

WWE is ready to celebrate SummerSlam in a huge way, and as part of the festivities, they will be debuting a brand new experience featuring one of their most iconic legends. WWE has announced Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW, which will have The Undertaker sharing never before heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the crowd in an intimate setting, and it will all take place on Friday, July 29th at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, TN. Tickets will go on sale for Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW on Tuesday, June 28th at 10 AM CT through Ticketmaster.com. There will also be a limited number of VIP tickets, which also includes premiere seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. You can check out the poster for the event below.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Latest Update on Three AEW Injuries From Forbidden Door

The ongoing pro wrestling injury bug attacked AEW's roster throughout the build to Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago. And unfortunately, it kept popping up during the show itself. On top of Dax Harwood suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to miss a chunk of the Ring of Honor and IWGP Tag Team Championship match, both Adam Cole and Jon Moxley potentially left the United Center with concussions. Cole, who was already battling injuries entering the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship four-way match, was pinned by Jay White without taking anyone's finisher and was immediately checked on by medical staff.
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

WWE: More Details on John Cena's WWE Raw Return

John Cena will appear on WWE programming for the first time since SummerSlam 2021 on tonight's Monday Night Raw and his presence is already being felt throughout the company. According to WrestleTix, more than 4,500 tickets were bought for the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas after WWE made the announcement that Cena would be returning there. @WrestleVotes then added this morning, "Aside from the obvious business boost, I'm told the return of John Cena is as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans. Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, w/ his positive presence felt throughout the company when he's around."
LAREDO, TX
ComicBook

AEW Panel Announced for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

AEW will be taking part in San Diego Comic-Con 2022 next month to help promote their weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage TV shows. The roster's July 23 panel will be titled "AEW: Heroes & Villains" and has stars such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Jade Cargill in attendance. Excalibur will also be there to moderate the panel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Channels Marvel Studios With These Viral Titles

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Goku is still living his best life. From his first outing on screen to the manga's latest chapter, Akira Toriyama's story is thriving. Its popularity and longevity continue to draw praise from fans online, and of course, plenty of them have pitches for Dragon Ball to consider. And now, one meme is going viral as it gives the beloved anime a taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
COMICS
ComicBook

AEW Star Reportedly Getting New Entrance Theme

While there are a variety of important aspects to being a professional wrestler, a star's entrance music is certainly an element that cannot be ignored, and if done well it can have a big effect on the star and how the crowd reacts to them as soon as they hit the entrance ramp. AEW has quite a few examples of stellar entrance themes, and one of the most immediately identifiable themes is Orange Cassidy's, which has been The Pixies' Where Is My Mind? since he debuted in AEW. Now he will be getting a new theme according to a report from Fightful Select, though in this case it's actually a new old theme, as AEW has secured the rights to Cassidy's old entrance theme Jane by Jefferson Starship.
WWE

Comments / 0

