Ric Flair Reveals The Robe He Will Wear Into Final Match

Windham Rotunda has fans buzzing once more, as the former WWE Superstar has registered a trademark for the name WYATT 6. Windham, who formerly went by Bray Wyatt in WWE, looks too be doing a spin on the name for new merchandise, as the filing says it is intended to cover hats, sweatshirts, and more. If it's going to be on merchandise, it would seem that this is either a new ring name or some kind of faction name. We'll have to wait and see how this all plays out, but you can find the full filing description below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO