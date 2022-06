LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners are sponsoring a mural design competition aimed at brightening the Penn Avenue side of the Government Center. The theme of the project is Lackawanna County: Past, Present, and Future. The County is seeking to commission two to three artists to design and implement a mural directly on seven individual corrugated metal panels.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO