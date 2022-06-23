ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Mebane man shoots self in car chase

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HImeJ_0gJxnkek00

A Mebane man with a criminal history faces charges from carrying a concealed weapon to child endangerment in Orange County after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase during which he accidentally shot himself.

Subscribe and support local journalism

The 28-year-old driver allegedly shot himself while trying to take apart a Glock pistol while fleeing from deputies, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release. A passenger in the car said the driver believed having a disassembled weapon was not a crime.

“This belief was incorrect,” according to the release.

The chase started Wednesday afternoon on N.C. 86 near Arthur Minis Road south of Hillsborough when deputies tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. The reckless driving continued with speeds reaching 70 miles per hour until the car stopped near McDougal Middle School in Carrboro, where deputies found the driver was injured.

The driver had medical treatment before being charged with misdemeanor child abuse by discharging a firearm inside a vehicle where a child was present and fleeing law enforcement, speeding, driving while license revoked and failure to secure a child in a safety seat, according to the release.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

53-year-old woman, store clerk, murdered in Star, suspect at-large

STAR, N.C. (WGHP) — A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed in Star on Saturday night, according to Chief David Kime. Kime says that at around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday night the suspect, a black man in a mask, walked into the Quik Chek on 231 South Main Street where the 53-year-old victim was working. […]
STAR, NC
FOX8 News

Clerk assaulted in Sheetz robbery in Winston-Salem, suspects at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — A Sheetz location in Winston-Salem was the victim of a robbery during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrolling officers responded to the Sheetz on 2985 Fairlawn Drive after getting a report of a robbery-in-progress at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, police discovered […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Woman carjacked in Winston-Salem parking deck, police say

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked vehicle in a parking desk on North Church Street and was in the process of shutting her door when the suspect approached her and blocked the door from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mebane, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Mebane, NC
County
Orange County, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot after gunfire at ‘large party’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been shot after attending a “large party” that ended in gunfire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came to the 400-block of East Monmouth Street at around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday morning after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, responding officers discovered a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot at Burger King in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Burger King on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:56 p.m. on Friday night after getting reports about a shooting in the area. At the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
uktimenews.com

Man shot dead in Durham, apparently while driving, police say

A man was shot and killed in Durham on Saturday afternoon, apparently while driving a car, Durham Police said. According to a police department press release, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Holloway Street around 2 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim in his car, which they said had hit a utility pole after the man was shot.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime#N C 86#Arthur Minis Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Baby severely injured in 2020 dies, Winston-Salem man charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in the death of a baby girl who never regained consciousness after abuse in 2020. On June 15, 2020, patrol officers responded to Konnoak View Drive after a call about a two-month-old child that wasn’t breathing. They performed life-saving measures on the baby, Nayture Marie Moore, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

4 nabbed in various drug busts in Lee County, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were recently arrested in several drug busts in Lee County, officials said earlier this week. The most recent arrest came Thursday when Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were watching a home on Lee Avenue near Sanford “after receiving complaints of drug activity,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Firefighters respond to Raleigh gas explosion and fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday at approximately 11 a.m., officials confirmed a gas explosion near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Garner Road. Officials said this happened at Crosby-Garfield building. Officials said roughly eight fire units responded to the scene. East Lenoir Street near Chavis Way was blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police chase in downtown Raleigh ends with crash involving multiple troopers

Raleigh, N.C. — A police chase in downtown Raleigh ended with a crash involving multiple North Carolina State Troopers. Troopers were chasing a suspect in a white vehicle in a pursuit through downtown that started around Lenoir Street before reportedly going down Martin Street, South Blount Street and Hammond Road before ending in a crash on I-40 at South Saunders Street.
RALEIGH, NC
Times-News

Times-News

846
Followers
526
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy