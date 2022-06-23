ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Northwest Alliance Ministries Serves Nearly 600 Families at Food Give-away

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON— On Saturday, June 18, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) provided food for nearly 600 families at its community food give-away. More than 60 volunteers showed up to assist with the drive-thru distribution which...

thekatynews.com

fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Hosts Kids Into Fashion Camp

Th and July 21st. The camp will be from be from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day. Join us as we venture on a two-day exploration through the fashion industry. The participants will have the opportunity to learn how to reconstruct a garment, design a fashion collection, learn photography basics and start an online fashion boutique. The camp will be held at the Fort Bend County Extension Office, located at 1402 Band Rd. Suite 100, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. The camp is open to youth ages 10 to 16 years of age. If you have any additional, questions please contact Victoria Zwahr at 281-342-3034. Pre-registration is required for the camp. The last day to register for the Kids into Fashion Camp is Thursday, July 14, 2022. Please go to https://youthn2fashion.eventbrite.com to register.
ROSENBERG, TX
KHOU

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tested positive for COVID one day after attending Pride Houston's 365 Parade downtown. Hidalgo made the announcement on Twitter. She said she tested negative on Saturday, the day of the parade, but retested on Sunday and it came back positive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Click2Houston.com

Lifeguard’s incredible day

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s a story that you’ll see first on Houston Life. A teen lifeguard had an unbelievable day at work while watching over a pool in Bellaire. What happened? How did the teen keep calm under such pressure? We’ll find out Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life.
BELLAIRE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Offers Complimentary Teen Summer Memberships at Select Locations

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston encourages teens across Houston to stay active and connected within the community with a complimentary summer membership at select locations. Through this seasonal initiative, teens will be able to spend time with friends, participate in fun activities, focus on health and wellness and explore new interests through a range of enriching programs. Last summer, the YMCA offered teens a similar complimentary membership to combat isolation and promote connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The YMCA of Greater Houston is excited to welcome back more teens this summer. The complimentary membership is valid now through August 31 for teens ages 14 – 17.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Best Soul Food in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from. Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side. ReMo’s Cafe BBQ / Soulfood) Cheapest options include. Houston Soul Food This...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Beloved Houston pastor killed during possible road-rage incident on Gulf Freeway, church confirms; Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K reward for suspect info

HOUSTON – A highly revered pastor and staple in the Houston community was killed during a possible road-rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road Friday afternoon. According to those who knew him, Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church was shot and killed by another driver as he traveled on the feeder road around 4:19 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
#Volunteers#Domestic Violence#Charity#Nam
police1.com

Texas city to launch multidisciplinary response to mental health, drug abuse 911 calls

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston officials and representatives of partner organizations and philanthropies recently announced plans for a multidisciplinary approach in responses to 911 calls involving people with mental health or substance use needs. Mental health professionals, paramedics and city police officers will work together in a multidisciplinary response that...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cw39.com

Best Horchata in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Change of Mexico is rated number one on Yelp. La Guadalupana Café & Bakery is the best according to Trip Adviser. Reviewers calls La Guadalupana Café & Bakery a “hidden gem, expensive and poor service, a little cafe with big flavors, and say they have the best Mexican breakfast. Official Mexican food, cozy and familiar, awesome disappointingly bland.” Guess you have to decide.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Texas senior declared missing: Officials

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been published for a missing Texas man. Wayde Butler of Houston, 77, has been declared missing on Saturday. Butler stands at 5 feet 10 inches and approximately 200 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jeans,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) In Houston taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country. Tacos Tierra caliente is a food truck there has...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Summer pool pass for world’s only Texas shaped pool

HOUSTON (CW39) The Marriott Marquis Houston is located in downtown Houston and a great way to enjoy a vacation or day trip away from home. The pool is on the 6th floor of the Marriott Marquis Houston. You and your friends or family could spend the day floating around in the world’s only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river. Enjoy the Infinity pool on the edge of the roof top area. Enjoy hotel restaurants and bars in the area.
HOUSTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

After second child dies in a hot car in Texas, experts urge vigilance

Waco area experts are calling on parents and caregivers to protect children and pets from heat following the tragic death of a Houston-area 5-year-old Monday in a hot car, the sixth hot-car death of a child in the United States this year. The boy was unable to open his car...
WACO, TX
dailybusinesspost.com

Need A Dentist In 77027? Here’s Where To Find The Best Walk-In Dentists In Houston TX

Going to the dentist should be an easy and relaxing experience, where you can get advice on how to improve your oral health from an expert who has your best interests at heart. But if you haven’t seen the right dentist, it can be more stressful than relaxing, not to mention more expensive as well! Here’s how to find a dentist 77027 and make sure you always have access to quality care in your community!
HOUSTON, TX

