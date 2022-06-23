ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

New Harrisburg Courthouse named after Pennsylvania judge

FOX 43
FOX 43
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania celebrated the naming of its new federal courthouse on Thursday. Judge Sylvia H. Rambo was honored with her name on the building during the small, private unveiling ceremony. "I'm...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for these Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania Treasurer announces $100 deposits for …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (4:30 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/26. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (6/26/22) 7am. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (6/25/22) pm. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (6/25/22)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Reactions from the Roe v. Wade decision across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Reactions from Pa. leaders poor in after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade. Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement, highlighting that "elections matter." First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Carter
FOX 43

Roe v. Wade reversal raises stakes in Pa. governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade has sent shockwaves through Pennsylvania politics and raised the stakes for upcoming elections. Democrats will likely make the issue central to several races, including for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania. Many are painting the gubernatorial...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dickinson College#Politics State#Reschenthaler
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 43

Bills on poll watchers, earlier presidential primary advance

Proposals to hold Pennsylvania's presidential primaries in March rather than April and to permit poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live were advanced Wednesday by a divided House State Government Committee. Both bills had already passed the state Senate and were approved for consideration by the full...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 43

City of Lancaster seeks proposals for affordable housing solutions

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster is seeking proposals from not-for-profit-companies, real estate developers, and other community partners interested in increasing the number and quality of affordable housing units within the City of Lancaster using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sealed proposals will be accepted via the Pennsylvania...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy