Notice Of Road Closure In Effingham For Friday

JoAnn Huber, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.
Comments / 0