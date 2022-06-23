Notice Of Road Closure In Effingham For Friday

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Decatur leadership announced it will dissolve Decatur Ambulance Service. In a statement sent to WAND News on Monday, HSHS said:. "After detailed research and discernment, HSHS St. Mary’s Decatur leadership has decided to dissolve the pre-hospital service line of Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) in the coming months. We are working in collaboration with city officials to secure another vendor to service the community before the closure of September 1, 2022. Our objective is for the public to not see any disruption in service when the need for emergent care arises.

DECATUR, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO