ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Notice Of Road Closure In Effingham For Friday

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

The City of Effingham Street/Sewer Department announced the following:. West...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

32 year old, Linda J Bell, of Watseka was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Bell was given a notice to appear. 27 year old, Matthew D Jackson, of Newton was arrested by the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Independence Day Weekend Activities At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is preparing for a fun and safe weekend celebrating Independence Day at Carlyle Lake. Family oriented activities will be taking place throughout the weekend; all activities are free and open to the public. The highlight of the weekend will be the...
CARLYLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Street#Traffic
WAND TV

Decatur Ambulance Service will close in September

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Decatur leadership announced it will dissolve Decatur Ambulance Service. In a statement sent to WAND News on Monday, HSHS said:. "After detailed research and discernment, HSHS St. Mary’s Decatur leadership has decided to dissolve the pre-hospital service line of Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) in the coming months. We are working in collaboration with city officials to secure another vendor to service the community before the closure of September 1, 2022. Our objective is for the public to not see any disruption in service when the need for emergent care arises.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Regional Office of Education #3 Set to Meet Thursday

Vandalia, IL-(Effingham Radio)- A meeting of the Regional Board of School Trustees of Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, and Montgomery Counties, Illinois will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Regional Office of Education #3 Professional Development Center located at 1500 W Jefferson Street in Vandalia, IL.
VANDALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Roberta Mildred “Bobbi” Workman, 85

Roberta Mildred “Bobbi” Workman, 85, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center, Mattoon, IL. Private family graveside services will be held at Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, IL at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church in Effingham or donor’s choice, and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Charles E. Bruner, Sr., 87

Charles E. Bruner, Sr., age 87, of Willow Hill passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Villas of Holly Brook, Charleston, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Charles’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton with Bro. Larry Matson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of services Thursday, June 30th in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery with military rites by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion.
WILLOW HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in head-on crash on North Broadway in Salem

Salem Police say both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on North Broadway near Chuck’s Place early Saturday afternoon. Salem Police say a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Susan Griffin of Decatur crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit a southbound car head-on driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Jornd of Alma Hatchery Road in Salem. Police report Jornd try to swerve to avoid the Griffin car but was unable to do so.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

JoAnn Huber, 87

JoAnn Huber, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 in Shelbyville Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville, IL with Father Pawel Augustyniak as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Board of Education Set to Meet Monday

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham Board of Education is set to meet on Monday at 6:00pm. The Board will begin their meeting with an Amended Budget Hearing. The following items are on the agenda for the regular meeting:. Recognition of Visitors. Financial Report. Consent Agenda. Minutes. Cafeteria Report. Student Teachers.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Fatal Traffic Crash In Marion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Illinois Route 37 at Sassafras Road, Marion County. June 23, 2022 at approximately 9:51 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2005 Red Dodge Truck. Unit 2 – 2017 Black Ford Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Jessie...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Brownstown Board of Education Makes Personnel Moves

Brownstown, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Brownstown Board of Education met in Regular Session on Monday, June 20, 2022. Payment of building operational costs from both the Education Fund & the Building Operations/Maintenance Fund. Steve Waltrip as the Designated Person for Asbestos Management. Retain Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk and Guenther, Ltd for...
BROWNSTOWN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, June 24th, 2022

A 29-year-old Ottawa man, Brandon Stange, was arrested by State Police for possession of a controlled substance and possession of adult cannabis in a vehicle. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were brought to jail on outstanding warrants. 36-year-old Carolyn Pribble of Richmond Height Mobile Home...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July holiday

(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Michael James “Jim” Chapman, 55

Michael James “Jim” Chapman, age 55, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 10:30 AM – Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral services celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 1:00 PM – Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Tom Matson officiating. Burial will be in the Brockville Cemetery north east Newton, Illinois, with full military rites. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. In loving memory of Michael, memorials may be made to the family. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
WILLOW HILL, IL
Effingham Radio

Zachery Rensner, 27

Zachery Rensner, 27, formerly of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two pickup truck crash results in death Thursday morning

A State Police accident reconstructionist is currently investigating a head-on crash between two pickup trucks that occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near the Sassafras Road intersection. Preliminary information indicates one of the drivers was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other pickup...
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy