An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO