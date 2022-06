WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After seeing the first drop in gas prices in months last week, gas prices have declined for the second week in a row, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

