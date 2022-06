The Free State movement is a group of Libertarians who have moved to New Hampshire in an attempt to take over the political agenda in NH. The most recent figure is 5,000 with more coming every day. Their political agenda begins with the destruction of public schools. In the small NH town of Croydon, Free Staters successfully reduced the school budget by 50 %. The town after a 3-month grueling political fight was able to restore the funds.

