PennDOT Reminds Motorcyclists To Practice Safety On The Roadways

Photo by Minh1857

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) remind drivers to be mindful while operating all motor vehicles.

Now that summer is upon us, it is important to be mindful of the increase in motorcyclists that will be present on the roadways. While all accidents are a nasty matter, motorcyclists find themselves at an increased risk of injury due to the nature of the vehicle they are riding on. Motorcyclists must follow safe driving practices while other vehicle operators pay a little extra attention to their two-wheeled counterparts sharing the road. In a recent press release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had this to add to the conversation:

"As more and more people enjoy the fun and excitement of motorcycling, it is in the best interest of both motorcyclists and motorists to share the road safely," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Staying aware while driving or riding, obeying speed limits, and being responsible will help lower fatalities and injuries from unnecessary crashes."

PennDot has released these safety tips motorists should follow while sharing the road with motorcycles:

Watch for motorcycles. Be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.

Allow more following distance: leave at least four seconds of distance between a motorcycle and your vehicle.

Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway.

Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width as the motorcyclist needs the room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.

Never drive impaired.

Motorcyclists can do their part to help avoid crashes by following some simple safety tips:

Be seen by wearing reflective clothing and put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle. Also, wear face or eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet.

Use common sense by riding sober, obeying all speed limits, and allowing enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations.

Know your motorcycle and conduct a pre-ride check.

Practice safe riding techniques and know-how to handle your motorcycle in adverse road and weather conditions.

"We encourage riders to slow down, ride defensively, and remember to not drink and ride in order to keep themselves upright and ready for their next riding adventure," said Major Robert Krol, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. "Enrolling in a free safety training class can help motorcycle enthusiasts of all skill levels refresh their skills or even learn some new techniques."

For more information on motorcycle safety, visit the PennDOT website.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.