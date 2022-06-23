ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT Reminds Motorcyclists To Practice Safety On The Roadways

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHRzg_0gJxlICw00
Photo by Minh1857

By Adam Capotorto

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) remind drivers to be mindful while operating all motor vehicles.

Now that summer is upon us, it is important to be mindful of the increase in motorcyclists that will be present on the roadways. While all accidents are a nasty matter, motorcyclists find themselves at an increased risk of injury due to the nature of the vehicle they are riding on. Motorcyclists must follow safe driving practices while other vehicle operators pay a little extra attention to their two-wheeled counterparts sharing the road. In a recent press release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had this to add to the conversation:

"As more and more people enjoy the fun and excitement of motorcycling, it is in the best interest of both motorcyclists and motorists to share the road safely," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Staying aware while driving or riding, obeying speed limits, and being responsible will help lower fatalities and injuries from unnecessary crashes."

PennDot has released these safety tips motorists should follow while sharing the road with motorcycles:

  • Watch for motorcycles. Be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.
  • Allow more following distance: leave at least four seconds of distance between a motorcycle and your vehicle.
  • Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.
  • Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway.
  • Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width as the motorcyclist needs the room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.
  • Never drive impaired.
  • Motorcyclists can do their part to help avoid crashes by following some simple safety tips:
  • Be seen by wearing reflective clothing and put reflective tape on your protective clothing and motorcycle. Also, wear face or eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet.
  • Use common sense by riding sober, obeying all speed limits, and allowing enough time to react to potentially dangerous situations.
  • Know your motorcycle and conduct a pre-ride check.
  • Practice safe riding techniques and know-how to handle your motorcycle in adverse road and weather conditions.

"We encourage riders to slow down, ride defensively, and remember to not drink and ride in order to keep themselves upright and ready for their next riding adventure," said Major Robert Krol, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. "Enrolling in a free safety training class can help motorcycle enthusiasts of all skill levels refresh their skills or even learn some new techniques."

For more information on motorcycle safety, visit the PennDOT website.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Local News

PennDOT launches database listing flagged vehicle inspection stations, dealers, title agents

PennDOT has launched a database showing which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of state inspection regulations and laws as well as contract violations. The move is designed to improve transparency for consumers, officials said. “Vehicle inspections, license plate issuance, registration and titling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Updates Route 6 Detour Near Corry

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the detour for Route 6 traffic in the Corry area in Erie County. The detour now uses Route 89, Turnpike Rd. and Conelway Rd. Drivers are asked to follow the posted speed limits. PennDOT is reminding drivers, especially those in large vehicles, Lovell...
CORRY, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lackawanna announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend. According to PSP, the aim of the checkpoints and patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. PSP says to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Pocono Update

PennDOT's New Database Helps Public Weed Out Sketchy Mechanics

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has made it easier to find reputable sources for state vehicle inspections. In a recent release, PennDOT has announced that it has launched a new database showing which vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents are under suspension for infractions of state inspection regulations and laws as well as contract violations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Safety#Motorcycle Helmet#Free Safety#Traffic Accident
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Severe thunderstorm downs trees, wires in Southwestern Pennsylvania

A storm blew through Southwestern Pennsylvania early Wednesday evening and toppled numerous trees, knocking out electricity and damaging homes. West Penn Power reported it had about 18,270 customers without electricity in Southwestern Pennsylvania, primarily in Westmoreland, Washington, Indiana, Butler and Fayette counties, as of 11:30 p.m. Duquesne Light reported 114...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Safety Expert: Pennsylvania AV Bill Improved, Not Perfect

(TNS) — A Pennsylvania House bill to expand the testing of self-driving vehicles without emergency drivers is better than an earlier version in the Senate but still has some problems, a leading safety expert said Wednesday. Philip Koopman, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania state budget?

Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania state budget?. Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania …. Jackson Township Officer-Involved Shooting | Eyewitness …. The Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus. Agnes at Fifty: Misericordia Babies. Three Arrested in Scranton Stabbing. Parenting Playbook: The summer slide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
5K+
Followers
305
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy