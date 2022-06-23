Portage Historical Society to host open house on Saturday

The Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna, will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a book sale, light refreshments, tours of the building and grounds and more.

The Ravenna Lions Club, chartered in 1953 will volunteer to help at the event. The Lions will be collecting soft plastic, used glasses and hearing aids.

Bill Starcher Art Designs will have one of his art collection on displace. Starcher is a retired steelworker who creates interesting sculpture and art out of materials many consider junk. Portage County RSVP will also have an information table.

For more details, call 330 730-2114.