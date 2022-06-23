ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Canada resumes nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell and Toronto Pearson International

By Joe Taschler, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago


Air Canada has resumed daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Toronto.

The route had been suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route is one of 11 cities and 41 routes that Air Canada suspended across North America when the pandemic began.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Air Canada and all the travelers who enjoy the popular Toronto route,” said Brian Dranzik, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport director, in a statement. “Many people are traveling this summer for the first time in two years. This relaunched nonstop service gives travelers easy access to Canada’s largest city ... as well as nearby Niagara Falls.”

The flights will run between Milwaukee Mitchell and Toronto Pearson International. The International Air Transport Association identifier code for Toronto Pearson is YYZ. The code for Milwaukee Mitchell is MKE.

Air Canada’s MKE flights will operate seven days a week on CRJ-200 regional jet aircraft. The CRJ-200 has about 50 seats, depending on how individual airlines have them configured.

In its statement, Milwaukee Mitchell also said, "Through Air Canada’s Toronto Pearson primary global hub, travelers can also connect easily to exciting destinations across Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East."

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, Air Canada had about a half-percent of the market share at Milwaukee Mitchell, having carried about 38,000 passengers to and from the airport.

Canada has restrictions on unvaccinated travelers

Canada continues to have pandemic-related travel restrictions in place for travelers arriving from outside the country, so you'll want to check that before deciding to travel to the country.

"If you are an unvaccinated traveler who is not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, you will not be permitted to enter Canada," Air Canada says on its website. "There are very few exceptions to this rule."

Also, anyone traveling to Canada must file certain information with authorities in that country via the ArriveCan app.

"It is mandatory for all travelers arriving in Canada from other countries to use ArriveCAN to submit their contact information, travel details, vaccination status and quarantine plan 72 hours before arriving in Canada," Air Canada says on its website.

Tickets are available at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada mobile app. The route can also be booked through Air Canada’s Star Alliance partner, United Airlines.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is owned and operated by Milwaukee County. The Airport is entirely funded by user fees for capital improvements or for its day-to-day operation.

Contact Joe Taschler at (414) 224-2554 or jtaschler@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTaschler or Facebook at facebook.com/joe.taschler.1.

