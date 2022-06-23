Embassy Suites found a restaurant to replace Knox Mason, and it didn't have to look far

Already planning to expand, KoPita Authentic Mediterranean has agreed to take over the main restaurant space at the Embassy Suites in downtown Knoxville once Knox Mason leaves next month.

Owner and chef Avi Zenatti told Knox News his restaurant has been toying with the idea of building a new kitchen and increasing capacity at the current 524 S. Gay St. location, but the costs were too high.

With Knox Mason recently announcing plans to depart July 2, Zenatti connected with Alpesh Patel of Kana Hotel Group, which manages the Embassy Suites at 507 S. Gay St.

Essentially, KoPita is just moving across the street with a planned opening on July 15.

"We had a lot of interest from a lot of different folks," Patel told Knox News. "I've known Avi for a couple years and just really admire his passion for food. And, after interviewing several different folks, I was just super excited about what he's wanting to do in our space over there."

'KoPita 2.0' adding new menu items

KoPita has had an interesting journey, starting as a vegan restaurant before opening an additional carnivorous restaurant next door and ultimately combining the two concepts.

The Mediterranean restaurant will keep its lunch items but will expand its dinnertime menu with more upscale offerings and a focus on Israeli cuisine, a blend of numerous cultures.

Customers can expect white tablecloths at night and a variety of dishes drawing inspiration from Morocco, Tunisia, Spain and beyond.

"It's a mix," Zenatti said. "The culinary scene in Israel is very developed ... so I'm going to try to bring more and more food."

Between 50% and 60% of the dishes will be vegan, and everything will be cooked once ordered. Despite the elevated concept, which Patel referred to as "KoPita 2.0," Zenatti wants to keep prices low.

Hotel has more space and a full bar

One of the biggest changes will be the addition of a bar, which Zenatti admits he doesn't know much about. KoPita currently sells just beer, but he is hoping to find a skilled bar manager to create something special at the hotel.

All in all, Zenatti plans to increase staff from 10 employees to roughly 25. Capacity will increase from 45 at the current location to 100 in the hotel restaurant, plus 25 on the balcony.

Zenatti plans to wait a month or two before offering room service, followed by "finger foods" at the rooftop bar.

He also plans to keep the restaurant open until midnight Thursday through Saturday with a special late-night menu, something he believes is missing from downtown Knoxville dining scene.

The restaurant plans to stay open seven days per week.

Embassy Suites looking for 'longevity'

While Zenatti said he is aware of the struggles Knox Mason faced in the hotel space, "I believe in myself, and I believe in my town."

"I'm going to continue to bring something new to Knoxville," he said.

While Zenatti will remain owner of KoPita, Patel said, the hotel and restaurant will share revenues.

Although Knox Mason struggled to maintain its quality and customer base at Embassy Suites, Patel is confident in Zenatti's culinary skills and financial prowess.

"We wanted the next restaurant to have longevity," Patel said. "The No. 1 thing is the passion that Avi brings. That kind of sums it up for me. I'm just thrilled every time I talk to him."

What's next for Knox Mason, KoPita?

Zenatti and his family own multiple downtown buildings, including the building currently housing KoPita. He told Knox News the space will no longer house a restaurant, but he has been negotiating for a "very interesting concept" to fill the space.

He plans to share more details with Knox News in the coming weeks.

As for Knox Mason, chef Matt Gallaher recently joined "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast to talk about the restaurant's journey and its legacy.

Gallaher plans to take some time for himself while continuing to operate Emilia on Market Square, as well as continue his involvement with Marble City Market vendors Paysan Sandwich Shop and Fantail Fish & Frites.

The Embassy Suites, which opened in November 2019, also is home to CJ's Tacos, Ham'N Goodys and K Brew.

