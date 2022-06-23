North Carolina to help 975,000 kids access food during summer 2022

Photo by Pixabay

RALEIGH — Eligible North Carolina children will receive additional benefits over the summer to ensure they have access to nutritious food. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program through Summer 2022.

The extension of Summer P-EBT will provide approximately $303 million in food assistance benefits to approximately 975,000 North Carolina children.

“For some kids, summer vacation means wondering where their next meal will come from,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Children need healthy food to grow and learn, and we will continue to do everything we can to support this effort as part of the NCDHHS priority to improve child and family well-being.”

Students who received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program in May 2022 are among the groups eligible for the P-EBT program.

“Summer P-EBT benefits and the National School Lunch Program are such important ways we can continue our mission of supporting the growth and development of North Carolina’s students,” said Catherine Truitt, N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We know that improving student performance and outcomes requires mobilization of student support services, and I’m thrilled that we are able to continue providing this assistance to children and their families.”

Families can access important P-EBT information and updates on the P-EBT website. Details on the benefit issuance schedule will be posted on the website and shared via social media, and the one-time benefit amounts will be added to the website once they are finalized by the USDA.

The eligibility and benefit amounts for Summer P-EBT for students and for young children differ. Students who received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program in May 2022 are automatically eligible for Summer P-EBT and will be issued a one-time payment in late July or early August. For families who receive Food and Nutrition Services benefits, these student benefits will be added to their existing FNS EBT card. If a student received P-EBT benefits during the 2021-2022 school year, the benefits will be added to their existing P-EBT card. If the student did not receive P-EBT this school year, a new card will be mailed.

To access Summer P-EBT benefits, a student who is not already approved for free or reduced-price meals needs to apply by Aug. 31, 2022. If approved for free or reduced-price meals, the student will be automatically eligible for Summer P-EBT. To apply, contact your student’s school or school district. Many have online applications.

Young children under age 6 receiving FNS benefits and Child Care P-EBT benefits for the 2021-2022 school year are automatically eligible for Summer P-EBT and will be issued a one-time payment in late July or early August. Young children’s benefits will be added to their household’s FNS EBT card.

To access Summer P-EBT benefits, families with children who were 5 years old or younger at the start of the 2021-2022 school year (Sept. 1, 2021) can submit an FNS application by Aug. 15, 2022. If approved for FNS, these children will also become eligible for Summer P-EBT and will receive those benefits in September or October.

For more information on P-EBT, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.

North Carolinians interested in applying for FNS benefits may apply online here or through your local county department of social services.

P-EBT is a federally funded, temporary food assistance program that helps families during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Summer P-EBT is an extension of school year 2021-22 benefits. P-EBT is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the NC Department of Public Instruction.

Carolina del Norte ayudará a 975,000 niños a acceder a alimentos durante el verano de 2022

Los niños elegibles de Carolina del Norte recibirán beneficios adicionales durante el verano para garantizar que tengan acceso a alimentos nutritivos. El Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Carolina del Norte (NCDHHS, por sus siglas en inglés) recientemente recibió aprobación del Departamento de Agricultura de los EE.UU (USDA, por sus siglas en inglés) para continuar los beneficios de ayuda alimentaria del Programa de Transferencia Electrónica de Beneficios Pandémico (P-EBT, por sus siglas en inglés) durante el verano de 2022.

La extensión del P-EBT de Verano (Summer P-EBT) proporcionará $303 millones de dólares en beneficios para asistencia alimentaria a 975.000 niños de Carolina del Norte.

“Para algunos niños, las vacaciones de verano significan preguntarse de dónde vendrá su próxima comida”, dijo la secretaria de NCDHHS, Kody H. Kinsley. “Los niños necesitan alimentos saludables para crecer y aprender, y continuaremos haciendo todo lo posible para apoyar este esfuerzo como parte de la prioridad del NCDHHS para mejorar el bienestar de los niños y las familias”.

Los estudiantes que recibieron comidas gratuitas o a precio reducido a través del Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares en mayo de 2022 se encuentran entre los grupos elegibles para el programa P-EBT.

“Los beneficios de P-EBT de verano y el Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares son formas tan importantes en que podemos continuar nuestra misión de apoyar el crecimiento y el desarrollo de los estudiantes de Carolina del Norte”, dijo Catherine Truitt, Superintendente de Instrucción Pública de Carolina del Norte. “Sabemos que mejorar el rendimiento y los resultados de los estudiantes requiere la movilización de los servicios de apoyo estudiantil, y estoy encantado de que podamos continuar brindando esta asistencia a los niños y sus familias”.

Las familias pueden acceder a información importante de P-EBT y actualizaciones en el sitio web de P-EBT. Los detalles sobre el calendario de emisión de prestaciones se publicarán en el sitio web y se compartirán a través de las redes sociales, y los importes de las prestaciones únicas se añadirán al sitio web una vez que el USDA los haya finalizado.

Los montos de elegibilidad y beneficios para P-EBT de verano para estudiantes y para niños pequeños difieren. Los estudiantes que recibieron comidas gratuitas o a precio reducido a través del Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares en mayo de 2022 son automáticamente elegibles para el P-EBT de verano y se les emitirá un pago único a fines de julio o principios de agosto. Para las familias que reciben beneficios de Servicios de Alimentos y Nutrición (FNS, por sus siglas en inglés), estos beneficios estudiantiles se agregarán a su tarjeta FNS EBT existente. Si un estudiante recibió beneficios P-EBT durante el año escolar 2021-2022, los beneficios se agregarán a su tarjeta P-EBT existente. Si el estudiante no recibió P-EBT este año escolar, se enviará una nueva tarjeta por correo.

Para acceder a los beneficios P-EBT de verano, un estudiante que aún no está aprobado para comidas gratuitas o a precio reducido debe solicitar antes de agosto 31, 2022. Si se aprueba para las comidas gratuitas o a precio reducido, el estudiante será automáticamente elegible para P-EBT de verano. Para aplicar, comuníquese con la escuela de su estudiante o con el distrito escolar. Muchos tienen aplicaciones en línea.

Los niños pequeños menores de 6 años que reciben beneficios de FNS y beneficios de P-EBT de cuidado infantil para el año escolar 2021-2022 son automáticamente elegibles para P-EBT de verano y se les emitirá un pago único a fines de julio o principios de agosto. Los beneficios para niños pequeños se agregarán a la tarjeta FNS EBT de su hogar.

Para acceder a los beneficios de P-EBT de verano, las familias con niños que tenían 5 años o menos al comienzo del año escolar 2021-2022 (1 de septiembre de 2021) pueden enviar una solicitud de FNS antes del 15 de agosto de 2022. Si se aprueba para FNS, estos niños también serán elegibles para P-EBT de verano y recibirán esos beneficios en septiembre u octubre.

Para obtener más información sobre P-EBT, visite el sitio web www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.

Los habitantes de Carolina del Norte interesados en solicitar los beneficios de FNS pueden solicitar en línea aquí o a través de su departamento local de servicios sociales del condado.

P-EBT es un programa de asistencia alimentaria temporal financiado por el gobierno federal que ayuda a las familias durante la emergencia de salud pública COVID-19. P-EBT de verano es una extensión de los beneficios del año escolar 2021-22. P-EBT es administrado por el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Carolina del Norte en asociación con el Departamento de Instrucción Pública de Carolina del Norte.