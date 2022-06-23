ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Have you seen him? Family asks for help in search of missing man diagnosed with autism

By Brittany Taylor
Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A family is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing since Saturday after leaving a...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 3

Sweets Shepard
4d ago

Lord I'm asking you to let them find this young man being safe & keep him out of harms way...

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

APD asks for help finding missing endangered man

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a missing endangered man. Police said on Tuesday, May 12, at 8 p.m., Troy Martel, 35, was reported leaving his home in the 10100 block of Middle Fiskville Road on foot. On May 17, Martel solicited help from a...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Houston Police Department#The Houston Police Patrol
kingwood.com

Can you identify this man?

Please help Humble Police Department to identify this older bald male that drives a gold Toyota Tacoma Truck. He is a suspect in numerous thefts at a local pawn shop in Humble where he is believed to have taken an orange concrete saw on 06-17-22. If you know his name or have any information about him, please contact Detective J. Blanchard at jblanchard@humblepolice.com or 281-319-9778. Please reference case# 22-002945.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

1 in critical condition after NW Harris County shooting

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Harris County on Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Cutten Road. The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to the scene and found shell casings and blood. Authorities say the wounded male...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Suspect shot by police officer after attacking random victim at a Houston Walmart

Officer-involved shooting @ 4400 North FwyCredit: houstonstringer.com. RAW Video: Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer After Attacking Random Victim at a Houston Walmart. Executive Assistant Chief James Jones with the Houston Police Department said in a press statement that at about 7:24 p.m. on June 26, 2022, a suspect walked into a Walmart in the 4400 Block of the North Freeway where he confronted a random person in the checkout line. As he exited the store, the victim was struck once with a punch and then hit with a bat or table leg. The suspect walked out of the store and a police officer working an extra job at the store was flagged down, saw the suspect, and engaged with the suspect. The suspect ignored the officer and the officer caught up to him at the Panda Express in the same shopping center where a struggle ensued. The officer, who has seven years of experience with the Houston Police Department, discharged his taser at least twice at which point the suspect tried to grab the taser. At that point, the police officer fired discharged his weapon and the suspect ran around the Panda Express towards the Chik-Fil-A in the same shopping center. Two cops were arriving on the scene at that point and were able to take custody of the suspect at gunpoint. The Houston Fire Department was called while the officers rendered first aid to the suspect. The suspect, who was shot in the torso is expected to survive and is in stable condition. The officer who discharged his firearm was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of lacerations and other injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Teen accused of raping therapist at Katy juvenile detention center could be tried as adult

KATY, Texas — A teen who is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a therapist was in court on Monday. The point of the hearing was to determine if the 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult or juvenile. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's looking to try him as an adult because they think he could commit more serious crimes if he's tried as a juvenile.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy