Thank you for the article on The Enslaved Africans Rain Garden in the June 17 edition of Yonkers Rising. I am very happy to see the public display of recognition to the numerous individuals who have been appreciated for so long, and who contributed so much to our county. Please thank Vinney Bagwell for her research and for choosing Yonkers to display her inspiring and informative art. Such art should be displayed throughout the city.

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO