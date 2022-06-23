ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Full-time students on UMA’s president’s list

 4 days ago

University of Maine at Augusta interim President Joseph Szakas has announced the 2022 spring full-time president’s list. The...

boothbayregister.com

Memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton

A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water Street, Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Gathering for Paul Dickson

You’re invited to join us and celebrate the life of Paul Dickson on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at the Dickson family home (77 Westport Bridge Road, Wiscasset). We will be gathering with friends and family to enjoy a casual potluck lunch and honor an incredible man who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Paul to share with all.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Local woman opening Meadow Mall business

Meadow Skincare & Esthetics, located in the Small Mall section of the Meadow Mall, 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, will be opening Tuesday, July 5. Emma Rideout Dickinson is the owner and operator. “I grew up on Southport and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in 2017 and wasted no...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

June 25 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Learn to dig softshell clams at Reid State Park

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust's (KELT) most popular summertime event is coming up on Wednesday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Reid State Park in Georgetown. The public is invited to traverse clam flats with Georgetown’s Shellfish Warden, Jon Hentz, and learn to dig softshell clams. This quintessential Maine activity is great for families, kids, and adults.
GEORGETOWN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Dennis H. Foley

Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on Nov. 2, 1946, he was...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between May 27 and June 26. On June 12, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Luis Sierra, 28, of Glastonbury, Connecticut for operating under the influence. On June 12, Officer Nick Upham arrested Ryan Shorey, 28, of Southport for operating under the influence. On June 13, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. On June 22, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Asa Lucier, 29, of Boothbay for failure to appear.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Mary A. Sprague

Mary Anne Sprague, born May 11, 1942, died peacefully at her Windsor home on June 24, 2022. A 1960 graduate of Morse High School and Bath native, Mary Anne loved sharing stories about the area in “the old days” and often regaled her family with tales of local legends and childhood adventures. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and often remarked that her kids were her “whole life.” She loved to host family gatherings (creating core memories for all of us with pool parties in the ’90s that lasted all day and late into the night) and enjoyed family road trips to magical places like Walt Disney World and Area 51. She took great pleasure in the little things in life — a good cup of Sanka every morning with her toast, skunking her husband at cribbage, eating rock crabs, and making fudge and potato salad for her grandson, David, with whom she always shared an especially deep connection. She also loved thinking about and talking about life’s great mysteries, and one of her favorite things to do was to stay up late debating religion and philosophy with her son. She was famous for her long phone calls that often hit the three hour mark and always covered a wide range of unexpected topics - their absence is already very deeply felt. Mom taught all of us important life lessons that we will carry with us forever: keep it simple, be quick to laugh, keep them guessing, and always blow on the dice before you roll them.
WINDSOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Alive on the Common concerts start June 30

Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Parks and Recreation are partnering on this summer’s “Alive on the Common” concert series on Wiscasset Common. All the concerts start at 6 p.m.:. June 30, Pan Fried Steel (Caribbean), sponsored by Pat Stauble Antiques/Midcoast Provisions; July 7, Salty Dogs...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

Summer is here – but maybe someone should tell the Bayville weather. There have been several Alina Blakesley sightings on Virginia Street as 7-month-old puppy Lucky has been taking her out for nice, long walks and training. Alina's husband, Robert, recently joined the nonagenarian club and still celebrates his membership by cutting his lawn.
BAYVILLE, ME

Comments / 0

