Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell’s younger brother was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Chicago, he said in a social media post. “Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning. After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers,” Caldwell wrote Saturday, including a picture of himself and his brother wearing a graduation cap and gown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO