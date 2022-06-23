ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jensen seeks tax cuts to help Minnesota cope with inflation

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwXAt_0gJxhqv800
1 of 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen called Thursday for tax cuts and a clampdown on government spending and regulations to help Minnesotans cope with the highest inflation rate in 40 years.

Inflation is already dominating election campaigns nationwide. Republicans see it as a potent issue for trying to build up their ranks at the Minnesota Capitol and other statehouses across the country, as well as in Congress.

“We need to put more money in the pocketbooks and the checkbooks of everyday Minnesotans now,” Jensen said at a news conference.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier renewed his call for legislators to approve one-time tax rebate checks of $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for couples to return part of the state’s remaining $7 billion budget surplus to taxpayers to help them cope with high gas and other prices.

That got Walz a shout-out Wednesday from President Joe Biden, who called on other state and local governments to take similar actions as he proposed a federal gas tax holiday. But Republican legislative leaders once again dismissed the rebate proposal as an election-year gimmick and maintained their calls for permanent tax cuts. Chances for a special session to approve any changes remain dim.

Jensen criticized the governor’s plan as “pandering” because he’d send checks to all Minnesotans whether they paid taxes that contributed to the surplus or not. He called for an eventual phase-out of the state’s personal income tax. He also backed a GOP push to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security benefits, which are already exempt for many lower- and middle-income Minnesotans.

Though his plan was short on specifics on how he’d get there, Jensen said his goal is to return around $4,000 to $5,000 for every family of four, and that his plan might include some kind of one-time, up-front payment along with permanent cuts.

Democrats criticized Jensen for a lack of details, saying his proposal to eliminate the personal income tax would cost the state $30 billion in annual revenue that funds education, health care and other programs.

“Scott Jensen’s tax plan will decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more,” Marissa Luna, executive director of the Democratic-aligned Alliance for a Better Minnesota, said in a statement. “We need a leader who works for all of us, not just the wealthy and big corporations.”

Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator from Chaska, has been moving beyond the vaccine skepticism and opposition to Walz’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that helped him secure the GOP endorsement, and has been talking up public safety and economics in recent weeks.

He previously proposed suspending the state’s 28.6 cents-per-gallon gas tax. Walz hasn’t ruled out a gas tax holiday, but the idea didn’t catch on before the Legislature adjourned its regular session last month, and the governor has called his rebate proposal a more effective alternative.

Governors can’t do much to reduce inflation, which is a problem of the national economy, but Jensen said the state can help cut people’s costs. He didn’t have many specifics for how to address the big hole that eliminating the personal income tax would blow in the state budget. But he said he wants to get that conversation going.

“If we can’t have that conversation, we’re never going to solve the problem with big, bold ideas,” Jensen said.

Creating a “sizzling economy” could help, Jensen said, along with “dramatically reducing” state expenditures. Eliminating waste, fraud and abuse could make a “huge dent,” he added, citing the cost overruns with the troubled Southwest Light Rail project and state driver’s licensing system as examples, along with fraud that’s been exposed in day care and food bank programs.

“I think the only way you get to innovative, effective solutions is you have to throw everything out on the table,” said Jensen’s running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk. And he quipped, “Scott and I both, we both have a lot of great ideas that stink.”

Comments / 11

Not Many Wise
3d ago

If we wouldn't have had the democrats steal the elections, we would still be at 2020 prices or lower.

Reply
10
Related
fox9.com

What's next for abortion rights in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As those for and against abortion take to Twin Cities streets to make their voices heard, conversations are turning towards what the future may hold for abortion rights in Minnesota. It's been nearly 30 years since abortion became a protected right under a 1995 State Supreme...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Chaska, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Jensen wants to eliminate state income tax

(UNDATED) -- Republican candidate for Governor Scott Jensen is pledging to decrease taxes “at least five-thousand dollars for every family of four in the state.” Jensen also says Minnesota’s individual income tax should be phased out, noting that one out of five states in the country survive without a personal income tax. The Alliance for a Better Minnesota says the individual income tax provides more than half of the state’s General Fund revenue. They warn Jensen’s plan will "decimate our schools and gut public programs that our families rely on for access to affordable health care and so much more.”
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
mprnews.org

In Minnesota, emotions high after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Supporters and opponents of legalized abortion in Minnesota reacted swiftly Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with opponents cheering the news and abortion rights advocates vowing to keep abortion legal in Minnesota. With its ruling ending nearly 50 years of a national right...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

What Would a Gas Tax Holiday Mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Inflation And Economy#Tax Cuts#Personal Income Tax#Politics State#Paul#Minnesotans#Republicans#Congress#Democratic
redlakenationnews.com

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for eliminating Minnesota's state income tax

Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen unveiled a sweeping plan to battle inflation Thursday that includes eliminating Minnesota's state income tax and cutting government spending. During a news conference at the State Capitol, Jensen said he wants Minnesota to phase out its personal income tax over time, joining neighboring South...
Axios

What the Supreme Court's abortion ruling means for Minnesota

Abortion will remain legal in Minnesota for the foreseeable future following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, but the decision is expected to increase demand for the procedure from out-of-state patients. What SCOTUS said: The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, issued Friday morning, effectively ends all federal protections...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox9.com

Minnesota DFL's pitch to win early presidential primary features Prince, voter turnout pride

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats appealed to their national party Thursday in hopes of winning one of the early dates in the 2024 presidential primary process. A delegation that included DFL Chairman Ken Martin, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, and Secretary of State Steve Simon walked out to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy." Then, they took turns promoting Minnesota's growing diversity, first-in-the-nation ranking for voter turnout, and its snow removal capabilities.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reaction pouring in from North Dakota, Minnesota officials and group on Roe v. Wade decision

(Fargo, ND) -- Several law makers and organizations are responding to Friday's overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. “I have been open throughout my campaign that I am pro-life, and I call upon all Americans to respect the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court today," said Republican candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Jim Schulz. "The fact is, the average Minnesotan has much more moderate views than the extreme pro-abortion stance of Keith Ellison and the far left. Minnesotans support limits on abortion and a recent poll found that nearly 80% of voters nationwide support limiting abortion in the third trimester. The result of today's decision will be greater ability of citizens and their respective states to pursue commonsense policies a majority of Americans support."
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy