Fort Dodge, IA

New Pet Supplies Plus Store Gets Set to Open in Fort Dodge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) The Fort Dodge Pet Supplies Plus Store will open Friday at 9:00 am. Alpha...

KIMT

Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
HAMPTON, IA
Teen Cited Following Two-Vehicle Collision Friday Evening In Carroll

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in Carroll. Officers with the Carroll Police Department were dispatched at approximately 7:38 p.m. to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Court and 2nd Streets. Their initial investigation determined a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 17-year-old male driver from Arcadia, was traveling eastbound on 2nd. At the same time, a 2015 Chrysler 200C, driven by a 16-year-old female from Lidderdale, was traveling southbound on Court and failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The Chrysler collided with the driver’s side of the Pontiac, resulting in disabling damage to both cars. The female driver was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on right and driving with a revoked license.
CARROLL, IA
This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
Carroll Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance In Downtown Jefferson Saturday

A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.
JEFFERSON, IA
Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
Clear Lake police say missing 79-year-old man has been found

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 79-year-old man. Police said Roger Wilcke left his residence Sunday and has not returned home. He is described as 6-foot, 150 pounds with gray hair. "He was last seen wearing light...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Report January 24-26, 2022

3:00am: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the 100 block of East Hager Street, Grand Junction. 4:57am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an arrest on West South Street and Elm Street. Michael Olson 60 of Jefferson was arrested for disorderly conduct. 7:08am: Michael Olson 60 of Jefferson...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Final Work getting Underway On Pedestrian Bridge In Ames

(Ames, IA) — Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.
AMES, IA
Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Laurens Woman Arrested On Assault and Burglary Charges

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Pocahontas County woman was arrested earlier this week on assault and burglary charges following an incident in Laurens. Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Street on Wednesday to a report of an assault having taken place with further investigation leading officers to Melissa Wilson as the suspect.
LAURENS, IA
Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation Following Drug Network Investigation

A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for her role in a drug network investigation. According to court documents, 39-year-old Tanisha Dillinger pled guilty to an amended charge Class C Felony for intent to deliver methamphetamine under five grams. The original charge was a felony for conspiring to manufacture or possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver. As per a plea agreement, she had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for three years.
JEFFERSON, IA
Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA

