ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Point, OR

Eagle Point Police Sued Over Stun Gun Use

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a man who fled from a...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 1

Related
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 9:20 p.m. a report came in that there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Cameron Lane in the Tri City area. A victim claimed the 24-year old suspect had assaulted her and a second victim. They advised that the man had hit, scratched and assaulted them. The report said at one point during the incident the suspect had allegedly used his phone to hit the second victim over the face. Both people had substantial injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/27 – Motorcycle Crash and Fire on Hwy 199, Grants Pass Man Dies from Gunshot Wound During Domestic Disturbance

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle Point, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
City
Eagle Point, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROLL OVER CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT

A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
WINSTON, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass man fatally shot after domestic incident

Grants Pass, Ore. — A 46-year-old Grants Pass man was fatally shot following an alleged domestic disturbance, according to Grants Pass Police Department. This morning at approximately 6:00 am, GPPD responded to the rear parking lot of a church on NE Savage Street regarding a call from a female stating she had shot someone.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Stun#Eagle Point Police
KTVL

Medford Police Department undergoes active shooter training

Medford, Ore. — This week, Medford Police Department trained on active shooter response. "Every year our SWAT team puts a significant amount of effort into creating the most realistic training environment based on current information and tactics," MPD stated. "The training is attended by detectives and officers from various divisions, including Patrol, School Resource, Traffic and Livability Team."
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING VEHICLE WRECK

A Riddle man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at around 6:00 p.m. the 30-year old was reported to have crashed into a small brick divider before going into a store on Northwest Keasey Street and creating a disturbance. The suspect left the area and shortly after, crashed his vehicle into the sidewalk at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and Northwest Stewart Parkway. That knocked his front driver side tire off the axle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Several agencies respond to motorcycle crash, fire along 199

Josephine County, Ore. — At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District. The fire was quickly mitigated and the driver as assessed by American Medical Response before leaving the scene. Illinois Valley Fire District,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE resources respond to three fires in Siskiyou County

CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Ashland knife fight ends with one person stabbed, another arrested

ASHLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fight near the Plaza in downtown Ashland ended with one person stabbed in the chest and another arrested Wednesday night, according to the Ashland Police Department. Just after 10 p.m., Ashland police responded to the Plaza after a report of a fight involving a knife...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
clayconews.com

DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZE GUNS, U.S CURRENCY DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR (June 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Police seize nearly 4,000 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

Josephine County, Ore. — Yesterday, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy