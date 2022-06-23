Eagle Point Police Sued Over Stun Gun Use

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 9:20 p.m. a report came in that there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Cameron Lane in the Tri City area. A victim claimed the 24-year old suspect had assaulted her and a second victim. They advised that the man had hit, scratched and assaulted them. The report said at one point during the incident the suspect had allegedly used his phone to hit the second victim over the face. Both people had substantial injuries.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO