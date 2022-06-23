Temporary lane closure on Blackstone Camp Road in Columbia County on Monday
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Blackstone Camp Road.
The lane closure is happening because of road construction.
The lane closure will take place Monday, June 27th from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.ALSO ON WJBF: Temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road starting Monday
Drivers are to expect delays but are being asked to seek alternate routes if possible.
