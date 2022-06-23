Temporary lane closure on Blackstone Camp Road in Columbia County on Monday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Blackstone Camp Road.

The lane closure is happening because of road construction.

The lane closure will take place Monday, June 27th from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Drivers are to expect delays but are being asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

