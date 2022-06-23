Caring Connections | Be You, With Us

Enjoy the sounds of summer along the riverfront with Music on the River!. Experience the historic venue of Petersen Pavilion with gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi River while enjoying your favorite local music and treats. Check out these Music on the River events at 7:00 p.m. each night:. Sunday, July...
New murals are being painted at 4th and Pershing in downtown Davenport, through the Quad City Arts Metro Arts program. Murals on both sides of 4th Street are being done under the railroad bridge, replacing deteriorating Metro Arts murals that had been tagged with graffiti earlier this month. They’re expected to be completed by late July.
During the month of July, Jen Hunt will have her artworks featured at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St. in Bishop Hill. Hunt resides in Bettendorf, and is a multimedia artist. Her mediums include photography, upcycled sculpture, and abstract art. She is inspired by patterns found in nature and astronomy. Her acrylic paint on canvas reflects the beauty of chaos theory, according to a Bishop Hill release.
The 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, Iowa, will have a special event to celebrate the Fourth of July under the stars for the entire family, featuring the 2021 movie “Sing 2.”. There will be a $5-per-vehicle admission fee. The first 50 vehicles admitted will receive a 61...
As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood donors, especially around the Fourth of July. The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day....
The Big River Brass Band will perform concerts in July and August:. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Iowa Municipal Band Festival, Boone, Iowa. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Central Park, Aledo, Ill. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Geneseo City Park, Geneseo,...
The national Mississippi River cruise season kicked off early Sunday morning, as the new American Melody docked in downtown Davenport for the first time. The 175-capacity ship spent six hours in Davenport, and will next return July 4 in its 8-day itinerary from St. Louis to St. Paul. American Melody (of American Cruise Lines) and the even more hotly anticipated Viking Cruise Lines – with a 386-person capacity in its new Mississippi River cruise – are among 50-plus cruise stops to visit the Quad Cities through early November.
You certainly get your money’s worth in number of performers on stage in the current Countryside Community Theatre production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”. There is an exuberant, literally colorful cast of 55, including a super cute children’s chorus of 23 kids. But as with anything,...
Davenport’s Emily Winn will make her Broadway debut on Monday night, and she hasn’t even started sophomore year of high school. Winn, who finished her freshman year Davenport Central this year, won the coveted the Triple Threat Competition during the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards. She will represent the state of Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards) in New York City at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on Monday night, June 27, in a show beginning 6:30 p.m. CST.
In response to the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Ruling by the U. S. Supreme Court, a protest rally is planned for Sunday in Davenport. “We must ‘take heart’ and remember that neither the courts nor the governor, neither alone nor in concert, can deny Iowans their long-standing and hard-won basic privacy protections,” Iowa House District 97 Democratic candidate Ken Croken said in a news release.
The Wyndham Moline on John Deere Commons will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30. The Wyndham, formerly known as The Radisson, is at 1415 River Drive in Moline. An open house will be held after the ceremony. Mike Amin and the Amin Group, along with CTwo...
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, stopped at Elliott Aviation in Milan on Monday as part of his bus tour covering all 102 Illinois counties in 14 days. Bailey is seeking the GOP nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary, running against businessman Gary Rabine and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. Bailey was endorsed this past weekend by former President Donald Trump, who spoke Saturday, June 25, 2022, during a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.
Three Davenport suspects face felony charges after police say they stole the keys to a deceased person’s vehicle and entered their residence. Kirsten Gonzales, 31, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary. Trey Hofer, 33, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s...
A 35-year-old Davenport woman is in custody after police say she stole a mini-bike, a four-wheeler and a go-kart in April. Jackie Jackson faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident. About 7 a.m. Monday, April 25, Davenport Police investigated a theft at Theisen’s, 3808 Brady...
Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident early Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Rock Island Police were notified that a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UnityPoint – Trinity Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. The victim later...
Two Davenport men face felony charges after police say they stole go-kart motors from a family amusement park. Adam Kalmes, 38, and Jerry Gross Jr., 49, each face a felony charge of third-degree burglary and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of third-degree theft. Gross also faces a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – first office, court records say.
