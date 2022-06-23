Caring Connections | Be You, With Us

The national Mississippi River cruise season kicked off early Sunday morning, as the new American Melody docked in downtown Davenport for the first time. The 175-capacity ship spent six hours in Davenport, and will next return July 4 in its 8-day itinerary from St. Louis to St. Paul. American Melody (of American Cruise Lines) and the even more hotly anticipated Viking Cruise Lines – with a 386-person capacity in its new Mississippi River cruise – are among 50-plus cruise stops to visit the Quad Cities through early November.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO