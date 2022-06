Dogs are curious creatures. They're always sniffing everything they can on walks, figuring out who or what might've been there before. And when in the comfort of their own homes, they're peering out the window and running to the door to investigate who arrived. They're what we like to call nosy roommates. Not that we mind nosy dog roomies because, in fact, we don't at all, especially when they're as cute as these very curious black labs.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO