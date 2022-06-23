Is Arch Manning related to Peyton Manning? 5 things to know about Texas football QB commit

Arch Manning, a herald quarterback college prospect and the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023, has announced that he will be attending Texas.

Manning, who attends Isidore Newman High in New Orleans, announced his selection on Twitter Thursday morning.

Over the past several months, Manning visited a number of prospective schools, including Alabama and Georgia, before officially landing at Texas.

Here are a few facts about Arch Manning:

Texas recruiting:Texas now laser-focused on Arch Manning, showing just how ‘delicate’ QB recruiting can be

Arch Manning is nephew to Peyton, Eli Manning

Yup — he's the nephew of former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. In fact, they all got together the night before Arch Manning announced he's coming to Texas.

'All gas, no brakes!':Steve Sarkisian, Texas football fans are overjoyed by Arch Manning commitment to Longhorns

What are Arch Manning's stats?

Arch Manning is the No. 1 recruit and the No. 1 quarterback for the Class of 2023.

Manning has “one-of-a-kind quarterback pedigree,” according to an evaluation from the recruiting website 247Sports.com.

According to a USA Today report, he's been on the recruiting radar since early in his high school career: Both his uncles and his father, Cooper Manning, were football stars at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

He'll be the second Longhorn signee on the team to have a perfect rating

Arch Manning received a rating of 1.0000 from 247Sports.com's recruiting evaluators. Current Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers received the same grade as a part of the 2021 class.

Who were other schools in contention for Arch Manning's commitment?

Arch Manning visited a number of prospective schools, including official visits to Alabama and Georgia, before officially landing at Texas.

The Mannings have been an SEC family since Archie Manning, Arch's grandfather, played at Ole Miss. Dad Cooper and uncle Eli also had college careers at Ole Miss, while uncle Peyton played at Tennessee.

Texas is slated to join the SEC in 2025.

Arch Manning is a multi-sport star winning a state title in basketball

Football isn't Arch Manning's only forte: He's also on Isidore Newman High's basketball team, which took the Division III state championship title in March with a win over Lafayette Christian.

It's the 10th championship for the small, private New Orleans school.

"This was our time and I think we're not going to give it up for a long time," Isidore Newman coach Randy Livingston told The Daily Advertiser.

Cedric Golden contributed to this report.