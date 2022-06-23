ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Completes His Move To Juventus, Says Fabrizio Romano

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gm2aL_0gJxg6JA00

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has completed his move to Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has completed his move to Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of the month, making him a free agent after a controversial second spell with his boyhood club.

The Italian club were said to have sold Pogba to United in 2016 for a fee of 100million Euros, and are now getting him back free of charge.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, he has now completed the move and will officially sign for 'The Old Lady' at the beginning of next month.

The World Cup winner will arrive in Italy in two months, according to his report.

Pogba made 233 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 39 and assisting a further 51 goals.

Authors Verdict

Pogba did not live up to expectations during his time in Manchester, and although he scored some big goals - namely one that helped the club win the Europa League in 2017 - he did not perform well enough on a consistent basis.

Coupled with the off the pitch issues such as issues with his agent, things he has said in interviews and his new 'Pogmentary', it seems to make sense that a move away is best for all parties.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Gareth Bale joining LAFC in stunning move: Soccer fans left in shock

Gareth Bale was always on his way out at Real Madrid but the Welsh legend is now making a shocking move to MLS and LAFC, a choice that’s stunned fans. After leaving Tottenham, Gareth Bale forged his path to Real Madrid back in 2013 and arguably (and likely) the best player in Welsh soccer history spent the prime of his career with the Spanish giants.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Daily Mail

'Ruin of French football...': PSG in danger of being marooned ‘in a third tier’ European league and club's Qatari backers may be forced to shift investment to the Premier League, insists analyst, as France’s Ligue 1 struggles with losses

Paris Saint-Germain are destined to become a super power marooned high and dry ‘in a third division’ European league, as French football feels the impact of financial losses and bad management, according to a new book. Ligue 1 is already a procession most seasons, with PSG finishing top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The day that football died: Forty years on from the 1982 World Cup, Brazil's iconic side are feted as heroes despite their failure... but as Zico recalls, their crushing defeat to Italy scarred the beautiful game

It is lunchtime and Paulo Cezar ‘Caju’ is sitting in a bustling cafe in Leblon, an affluent suburb of Rio de Janeiro. He played for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup and tormented England’s defence in Guadalajara but now he is shaking his head. ‘I haven’t rooted for Brazil for years,’ he says. ‘I don’t like the philosophy. It’s too defensive. It’s pragmatic. No charm. No art.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Frenchman#The Red Devils#Italian#The Europa League
CBS Sports

Gareth Bale to sign with LAFC: Former Real Madrid attacker on his way to MLS

With his deal with Real Madrid expiring, Gareth Bale's next destination is going to be Los Angeles with LAFC. Bale will sign a 12 month deal with Los Angeles FC that will run from this summer's transfer window until next summer which will encompass half of the MLS season. A short term destination makes sense for Bale who is presumably looking to maintain fitness ahead of the November World Cup in Qatar. Cardiff City was another destination under consideration as well as Getafe which would have allowed the Welshman to stay in Madrid.
MLS
The US Sun

Neymar’s agents ‘open talks with Juventus over stunning transfer from PSG’ as French club look to offload his huge wages

NEYMAR'S agents have opened talks with Juventus over a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports. The Brazilian is claimed to have been unsettled by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's recent comments regarding his future. A clause in Neymar's eye-watering £850,000-a-week contract is set to trigger on July 1, extending the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
theScore

Gareth Bale confirms move to Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale is taking his talents to Hollywood. The Welsh superstar is headed for Los Angeles FC after he ended a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid at the end of the European season. Bale confirmed his upcoming move to Major League Soccer with LAFC's customary baseball cap reveal. Bale agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Juventus offered opportunity to sign world’s most expensive player

Juventus are claimed to have been offered the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Old Lady are currently on the lookout for attacking options this summer, with both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala ‘s departures leaving us short up front. One who would undoubtedly be...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
847
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy