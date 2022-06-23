ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Potential Targets if the Celtics Trade into the First Round

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poTVm_0gJxg5QR00

View the original article to see embedded media.

The luxury tax has proven to be of little concern to Warriors' owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. Between potential extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins and the likelihood that Golden State re-signs at least one, if not both, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, next season's roster projects to cost ownership $400 million.

That alone might not sway the Warriors to trade the 28th pick in this year's draft. But wanting to put greater responsibility on the shoulders of recent lottery picks James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody may steer the defending champions towards parting with their first-round selection.

What teams are willing to offer and who's on the board when Golden State's on the clock will be the deciding factors. But according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com , the Warriors are at least willing to entertain proposals that provide future interests, including multiple second-round picks.

Golden State may prefer a pick in the early portion of round two this year, but if not, the Celtics, armed with the 53rd selection in this year's draft and three second-round picks in 2023, could prove a viable trade partner.

If there's a deal struck between this year's Finals participants, potential targets for Boston include Tari Eason, a six-foot-eight forward from LSU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDYWj_0gJxg5QR00

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Eason's one of the draft's most polarizing prospects and could hear his name called anywhere from the end of the lottery to late in the first round. He has an NBA-ready frame, a 7-foot-2 wingspan, a near-9-foot standing reach, and the biggest hands in this year's class.

He's explosive, quick, relishes contact, and has a high motor. All of that translates to him being a terrific defender who can switch one through five.

Eason's jump shot needs fixing, and at LSU, he didn't demonstrate much as a facilitator. But he's excellent at getting to and finishing at the rim in the open court, and seeking out contact led to him averaging 5.7 free-throw attempts per game last season.

If concerns about him offensively drop him far enough down the board for the Celtics to get him, he's well worth taking a chance on, and he'd fit in seamlessly on defense. But Boston would need to have confidence in developing him into a player who can contribute in the half court in a playoff environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPcpE_0gJxg5QR00

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Another prospect the Celtics may have an interest in moving up for is Christian Braun. The six-foot-seven forward from Kansas projects to make an impact as a role player on both ends of the court, serving as an effective team defender who shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc last season.

There is some concern Braun did so on 3.3 attempts a year after converting 5.1 threes at a 34 percent clip, but he has sound mechanics, shoots well off the catch, and he doesn't require many or consistent touches to stay in rhythm, so there's plenty of room for upside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwgEG_0gJxg5QR00

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As Boston searches to bolster its bench, it could target Jaden Hardy, a microwave scorer who played for the G League Ignite last season.

He's six-foot-four with nearly a six-foot-nine wingspan, has the best handles in this draft class, and can create and capitalize from all three levels.

Hardy's also an effective facilitator. The issue is, to this point, he's been a defensive liability, and his athletic limitations suggest that won't change. Teams have to decide whether it's worth the trade off and if they believe he'll commit to the defensive end of the floor enough to prove a net positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z74Db_0gJxg5QR00

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There are certainly more prospects who might intrigue the Celtics, but rounding out this list is University of Southern California's Isaiah Mobley.

The 22-year-old big man is the older brother of Cavalier's rookie standout Evan Mobley. His lack of athleticism and scoring might result in him falling as far as outside the top 40, but there's a lot to like about how Mobley's game projects to the next level.

He's six-foot-ten with a seven-foot-three wingspan, moves his feet well, can switch onto front-court players on the perimeter, and has the strength to guard in the low post.

Mobley reads the game well at both ends. He's a very effective passer when he gets the ball on short rolls. He can also facilitate from the elbow, demonstrating good touch on entry passes and the ability to spot the open shooter in the corner and deliver a precise skip pass.

He shot 35.2 percent from beyond the arc last season, but drilled 43.6 percent of his long-range attempts the year before. It seems like a safe bet to wager he'll be a productive pick-and-pop threat in the NBA.

When people look back and redraft this class, it would hardly be a surprise if Mobley goes much higher than where he does Thursday night.

Further Reading

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Nicolas Batum

Latest Intel on Celtics' Summer League Roster, Including a Notable Absence

Exploring Who the Celtics Might Pursue with their $17.1 Million Trade Exception

As Celtics Strive for Banner 18, Brad Stevens Seeks Players Who Will Build Off Foundation Laid Last Year

Celtics Rightfully Hold Their Heads High but Know There's Much Work Needed in Pursuit of Banner 18

Ime Udoka Shares His Message to the Celtics After Finals Run Ends in Defeat

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Reflect on Personal and Team Growth Through Celtics' Playoff Run

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Very Clear

Kyrie Irving is once again the center of NBA attention off the court. The Brooklyn Nets point guard must decide by Wednesday whether to take a $36.5 million player option or elect for free agency. If he leaves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified the Los Angeles Lakers as "the most significant threat" for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Person
Peter Guber
Person
Kevon Looney
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Celtics Trade#Lsu
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo Story

Former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins shared a wild story about his playing days during an appearance on J.J. Redick's podcast earlier this week. While speaking on "The Old Man and The Three," Perkins detailed how Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen boxed at practice. Seriously. “We made Ray and...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Draymond: Lakers 'won't beat us' even if they acquire Kyrie

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green thinks the Los Angeles Lakers would need more than Kyrie Irving to beat the reigning champions. "They could contend, but they won't beat us," Green told Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw. The Lakers are reportedly the "most significant threat" to land Irving if he decides to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics' Finals run impacted Bradley Beal as FA decision looms

Bradley Beal has been with Washington Wizards for his entire NBA career. But his loyalty might be tested this summer. Amid speculation that Beal is expected to decline his $36.4 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency on June 30, Audacy's Quinton Mayo reported on his podcast, The Quinton Mayo Show, that the All-Star guard has yet to make up his mind about whether he'll re-sign with Washington or seek greener pastures.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Celtics

Inside The Celtics

Boston, MA
572
Followers
319
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy