ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Thousands descend on Scottsdale's Juneteenth celebration

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0vOa_0gJxfyU000

Thousands of people attended the Scottsdale Community Juneteenth Celebration to recognize the sesquicentennial event June 19, which marks the 150th anniversary from when the last remaining enslaved in the United States were finally told they were free from centuries of enslavement.

People from all ages and backgrounds gathered from 2 to 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium. They showed up from various areas including Phoenix, Queen Creek, Gilbert and more to participate in Scottsdale’s Juneteenth event.

“There’s no set concentration of the Black community in the Valley. We should be able to have representation dispersed throughout the Valley,” said Roy Tatem Jr., former East Valley NAACP president, who was going to Tempe’s Juneteenth celebration afterward.

“I wanted them to see people who looked like them,” said Brian Woodbury, of Buckeye, whose children Zion, 6, and Saniyah, 9, got face paintings that day.

Believed to be the oldest Black American holiday, annual Juneteenth celebrations date back to 1866 in different regions of the country, according to published reports, noting how some Black communities have long observed the holiday, named from a combination of two words to form the date — “June” and “nineteenth.”

“Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S. ... It’s very important that future generations know about and celebrate Juneteenth just as July 4 is celebrated,” stated National Juneteenth Arizona State Director Lanette Campbell, who oversees the Valley of the Sun Juneteenth festivities in Phoenix, a tradition for about 20 years that set an example for other areas like Scottsdale to follow.

Likewise, Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega shared a proclamation about the significance of June 19, 1865, which echoed published reports detailing Juneteenth origins. The holiday — June 19 of each year — recognizes the plight of freedom for those whose ancestors were enslaved in America until informed they were free.

Word of overdue freedom was announced June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger, accompanied by U.S. Colored Troops called, “the Black men with guns,” traveled to Galveston, Texas, with news the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were emancipated.

But, the message was delivered two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became effective on Jan. 1, 1863.

One hundred and fifty years later, celebrations were held to honor the day often called “Freedom Day,” “Emancipation Day” and/or “Juneteenth Independence Day.”  Declared a federal holiday in 2021, many Juneteenth community events are held to commemorate the momentous part of American history.

“This day has become a time to remember the struggle for freedom of enslaved African Americans and celebrate a victory of justice and equality,” said Ortega. “Citizens of Scottsdale join with communities across our state and across the nation to rededicate ourselves to the principal of equal justice for all, liberty, freedom and democracy.”

While Ortega walked through the venue, meeting people, he even spoke about Scottsdale’s efforts initiated through an anti-discrimination ordinance, which he said is used as a “template for ourselves and for small businesses.”

“We could not be a Black salon in Scottsdale and not have been here. There was no way we could not be a part of it,” said Vertrice Dooley, from Moods salon in Scottsdale, while styling someone’s hair on site and demonstrating skills.

Her business was among many showcased at Scottsdale’s Juneteenth celebration, featuring appearances by Miss Arizona Juneteenth; health/wellness presentations by Mayo Clinic and HonorHealth; entertainment from DJ Chris Mackey, Truth B. Told Spoken Word, Pretty Precise Step Team, Kawambe-Omowale African Drum and Dance Theatre; and food/games/education vendors in and outside the stadium.

“We have had a good turn out,” said self-published author Nia Simone Saffell.
She traveled from Queen Creek to “try to get these books in the hands of kids of color and make sure they see themselves and feel connected.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
West Valley View

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s water principles could affect projects

Scottsdale City Council strengthened its commitment to water sustainability last week by adopting a set of water-management principles. “These principles are a set of nine compiled from existing Scottsdale Water’s policies and practices with the intent of providing a transparent framework for sustainable water solutions for Scottsdale … They span the width and breath of what we do in Scottsdale Water,” said Scottsdale Water Executive Director Brian Biesemeyer.
KTAR.com

Developer chosen for P83 project near Peoria Sports Complex

PHOENIX — The P83 Entertainment District in Peoria is starting to take shape, as the city announced a partnership with Common Bond Development Group to redevelop an area near the Peoria Sports Complex. A 2.66-acre site east of the intersection at 83rd Avenue and Paradise Lane will be developed...
PEORIA, AZ
onscene.tv

Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
East Valley Tribune

Arizona mourns Mayor Gail Barney

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, whose public service had an impact far beyond the town that was his home since he was 6 months old, died June 23 after a months-long battle with a lung infection. He was 74. Tributes from across the state, including the Governor’s Office, not only...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ArchDaily

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode

Lead Architects : Taylor Bode (designer) Text description provided by the architects. Carrying on the tradition of student-built desert shelters at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, 'The Loft' was designed, constructed, and inhabited as a final year thesis project at The School of Architecture at Taliesin. The thesis explored concepts of functional and aesthetic adaptability, the psychology of user control, and the idea of anticipatory architecture as a spatial framework that supports a built environment in a constant state of change.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Localevent#Local Life#Black American#National
SignalsAZ

Mesa Becomes First Municipality to Max Out Energy-Efficiency Rebates

It isn’t an easy feat. A milestone no other city in Salt River Project territory has ever reached, until now. SRP launched its Business Rebates in 2009 and the City of Mesa is the first municipality ever to earn the maximum of $300,000 annually in energy-efficient rebate incentives. “The...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Reno business found greener pastures in Mesa

Earlier this month, Mesa officials helped cut the ribbon on a 93,000-square-foot headquarters north of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport for KP Aviation, a global jet parts supplier that recently completed a relocation from Reno, Nevada, to Mesa. CEO Kim Schulze co-founded the aftermarket parts business in her garage in San Diego...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Can't beat this heat: June 26 was Phoenix's hottest day in history!

PHOENIX — Editor's note: the attached video is from a 2020 broadcast, given ages may not be accurate. Today's set to be hot, but it's not the hottest we've ever seen. In fact, today's date marks the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix! Jun. 26, 1990 was one for the history books.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Construction is Underway on the Next Phase of One Scottsdale Located North of Loop 101

North Scottsdale Property Among Best Locations in the Valley. DMB Associates, Inc., the developers behind highly acclaimed DC Ranch and numerous other communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that construction has started, and activity is thriving on the next phases of One Scottsdale, comprised of 75 acres just north of Loop 101 on Scottsdale Road.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Protestors expected to Arizona State Capitol for a second day

Pro-Choice protestors descend on Arizona's state capitol for a second night. Protestors have gathered for a second night at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In this 6-episode docu-series, award-winning investigative reporter, Morgan Loew, takes...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Tear gas used on pro-abortion protesters at Arizona's Capitol

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Arizona Capitol to voice their support for abortion. At least three abortion providers in Arizona are pausing procedures while the legal ramifications play out over Roe v. Wade being overturned. Who pays for mountain rescues in the Phoenix area?. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
WSB Radio

Women’s retreat group rescued from a mountain in Arizona following triple-digit heat

PHOENIX — A women’s retreat group was rescued from a mountain in Arizona on Thursday following triple-digital heat. According to KNXV, on Thursday around 12 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called out to the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain after reports of at least 11 people who needed medical attention. When crews arrived, they located the women who were part of a large women’s retreat that started up on the trail at around 7 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gateway Airport opens up 270 acres for development

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is throwing 270-acres of vacant land into the economic development feeding frenzy taking place in Southeast Mesa. The airport board signed a deal last week with The Boyer Company to develop Gateway East, a large section of land in the northeast corner of the airport set aside by the airport authority for non-aeronautical development.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from shady people

While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
806
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy