Baseball All-Area honorable mention
Dow's Thomas Bacigalupo runs to first base during the Chargers' game against Midland Monday, May 16, 2022 at Midland High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily...www.ourmidland.com
Dow's Thomas Bacigalupo runs to first base during the Chargers' game against Midland Monday, May 16, 2022 at Midland High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily...www.ourmidland.com
Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.https://www.ourmidland.com/
Comments / 0