Hudson, FL

59-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed Exiting Veterans Parkway Onto SR-52

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 11:52 am on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling in a Chevy Avalanche pickup truck northbound on SR-589 (Veterans Pkwy) exit ramp leading to SR-52.

Troopers say for an “unknown reason” the pickup truck departed the roadway. Once on the shoulder, the Chevy Avalanche collided first with a light pole and then a traffic control signal support pole before coming to stop.

The man was transported to an area hospital, but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

10 Tampa Bay

Man on motorcycle dies in Hernando County crash, troopers say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — At 10:38 a.m. Sunday, a man on a motorcycle died after crashing into a fence in Brooksville, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 60-year-old man was driving westbound on Powell Road, west of Falcon Ridge Trail, and reportedly drove off the road before the motorcycle overturned and crashed into the fence.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
