59-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed Exiting Veterans Parkway Onto SR-52

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 11:52 am on Thursday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling in a Chevy Avalanche pickup truck northbound on SR-589 (Veterans Pkwy) exit ramp leading to SR-52.

Troopers say for an “unknown reason” the pickup truck departed the roadway. Once on the shoulder, the Chevy Avalanche collided first with a light pole and then a traffic control signal support pole before coming to stop.

The man was transported to an area hospital, but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

In the news: Florida Nurse Sentenced Gets Two Years In Prison For Filing False Tax Return s

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }