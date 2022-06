Computing and data sciences expert outlines priorities as institute prepares for move to new headquarters. The Rafik B. Hariri Institute for Computing and Computational Science & Engineering will have a new director as of July 1. Ioannis Paschalidis, a College of Engineering Distinguished Professor of Engineering and of computing and data sciences, will oversee the Hariri Institute’s move into a new, eye-arresting building (the largest-on-the Charles River Campus), the Center for Computing & Data Sciences.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO