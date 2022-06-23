ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal

By David Rees
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdtZf_0gJxfBfl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person.

“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.

Defamation lawsuit filed against former Darke Co. Sheriff

Starting June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online or identification card at BMV.Ohio.Gov .

Once online, click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, log in through the state’s OH|ID system. Once logged in, the application will begin, prompting a series of questions. From there, upload a photo of your current driver’s license or ID and one document from the BMV’s acceptable document list . Once approved, the credential will be mailed to you.

In addition, customers will be able to transfer a title when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle by using a new online title process beginning July 11. After a sale is completed and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title, the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log-in and apply to “Add Title” under their name.

The process of driver examinations has also been updated. Beginning July 11, new drivers will now be to take the driving knowledge test online.

11 agencies form targeted drug sweep in Montgomery Co.

The BMV is also working to partner with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio. Currently, if a new driver with a temporary permit is ready to get their driver’s license, they are required to test at one of the many BMV Driver Examination stations located throughout Ohio.

Beginning July 1, the BMV is launching a pilot program with the Preble County Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills test. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other locations around the state over the summer, with additional expansions planned for the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Ohio equality score: Advocates say anti-LGBTQ+ bills are bad business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Out Leadership, a global LGBTQ+ network for business leaders and companies, released its State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index for 2022, ranking Ohio 31st in the nation.  The annual index ranks each state by assessing LGBTQ+ people’s experiences and is designed to be a tool for business leaders to advocate for equality […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bridging past to present: Union County Covered Bridge Trail

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Covered bridges span areas like creeks, rivers, canals, and the test of time. There’s a trail of seven that covers 52 miles throughout Union County. You can visit the trail and earn rewards through the Marysville & Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau (UCCVB). The first reward is a pair […]
UNION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WDTN

Ground broken on new state park in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Xenia will be the location for the 76th state park honoring the history of one of the oldest Native American settlements in Greene County. The birthplace of Shawnee Indian Chief Tecumseh, Xenia is an area that saw a peak Shawnee Indian population of 1100 people and was the site of a groundbreaking […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s most wanted jobs for May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you are a registered nurse or a tractor-trailer driver, your skills were in high demand in Ohio last month. According to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, registered nurses were the most sought-after workers with 16,042 jobs advertised between April 14 through May 13. Tractor-trailer and heavy truck drivers were second, with 13,422 jobs advertised.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier dies at 103

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmv#Ohioans#Darke Co#Sheriff Starting#The Dl Id Renewal#Ohio Title Portal#Montgomery Co
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 27

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 27. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Greene County to spray for mosquitos Wednesday

According to Public Health, trucks will be spraying the adulticide on Wednesday from 9 p.m. until midnight. The department explains that drivers should avoid following the sprayer vehicle unless absolutely necessary, and offers some precautionary measures to avoid exposure.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing reprieve of execution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for Quisi Bryan who was scheduled to be executed on October 26, 2022.  The new date of execution has been moved to January 7, 2026. Gov. DeWine is issuing the reprieve “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy