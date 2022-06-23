ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

DEFAZIO/WYDEN RAISE CONCERNS WITH SITING PROCESS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Congressman Peter DeFazio and Senator Ron Wyden raised concerns with the ongoing siting process for offshore wind facilities off the southern Oregon coast. A release said the lawmakers have sent a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. BOEM...

ABORTION REMAINS LEGAL, ACCESSIBLE IN OREGON

Following Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe V. Wade, the Oregon Health Authority issued a release reminding people that abortion remains legal in the state. The release said the Reproductive Health Equity Act was established in 2017 after the Oregon State Legislature passed House Bill 3391. The...
Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
Inslee Visits Cowlitz County, Says State Gas Tax Holiday Wouldn't Lower Prices in Washington

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee confirmed Thursday he is not considering a state gas tax holiday, despite the continuing high prices at the pump. President Joe Biden urged Congress Wednesday to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. Inslee told The Daily News temporarily ending the state gas tax would not lower high gas prices in Washington.
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Oregon to begin sending $600 stimulus payments to low-income workers this week

More than 200,000 Oregon workers will receive $600 checks from the state as soon as this week. Oregon lawmakers in March approved the one-time stimulus payments for certain low-income workers. The payments will go to Oregonians who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020, a tax break for low-income working households, and lived within the state in the last six months of that year.
Oregon distributing pandemic relief funds to 236K low-income households

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing one-time assistance payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households this week "to address negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency," according to the state. Payments will be received by direct deposit or check by July...
New Washington license plate fees increase starting July 1

New funding for the Move Ahead Washington project will come when the cost of license plate fees across the state rise, starting on July 1. The nearly $17 billion transportation project includes many investments, such as $3 billion for public transportation, $1 billion for Washington’s portion of the Interstate 5 replacement bridge over the Columbia River, $3 billion for maintenance and preservation, and $5.4 billion toward carbon reduction and multimodal expansion.
Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
What does an overturned Roe v. Wade mean for Washington state?

After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, citizens of Washington state are asking what it could mean for them. On Friday, the high court issued its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade. The court decided that a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional.
Beware of Bears on Oregon Coast Due to Late Berry Crops, Say Officials

(Oregon Coast) – Spotting a bear on the Oregon coast may become uncomfortably easy, and it's likely some local residents will begin to encounter them in one way or another, even if it's just a scattered load of garbage now and then. (Above: photo Oregon State Parks. Bear tracks along the beach near Brookings. Uncropped version is below)
Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
$600 assistance payments headed for 236,000 Oregon households this week

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit...
Heat wave settling in across Northwest; Portland likely to hit 100 Sunday

The first heat wave of the summer is making for a toasty weekend across the Pacific Northwest, with a cool-down not projected until Tuesday. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service continues a heat advisory for all of Western Oregon and Western Washington, plus parts of south-central Oregon and Central Washington, through 10 p.m. Monday. Daytime highs are expected to be from 90 to 102 degrees in Western Oregon, with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Oregon BottleDrop, beverage recycling cooperative announce 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website, leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.

