Desoto County, FL

Immokalee man arrested for cockfighting in DeSoto County

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – An Immokalee man was arrested for cockfighting in DeSoto County Wednesday evening, officials said.

Adrian Soto, 23, is facing charges of fighting or baiting roosters, giving false information to law enforcement, and aggravated animal cruelty, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

DCSO confirmed Soto’s case is related to another out of DeSoto County where two men were arrested in April after allegedly traveling from Immokalee to fight or bait animals.

In that case, Walter Jimenez and Jose Gabriel-Sanchez are facing charges of trespassing and fighting/baiting animals after deputies found an organized cock fighting ring with several roosters dead.

L: Walter Jimenez-Hernandez, R: Jose Alfredo Gabriel-Sanchez

Soto was taken to the DeSoto County Jail.

