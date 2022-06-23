Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami to kick off North American tour

Miami’s NBA team won’t be the only heat coming to Biscayne Bay’s shores in October.

A cabaret strip show spawned from the Magic Mike movie franchise will open this fall in the parking lot outside Miami Marine Stadium.

Commissioners on Thursday authorized City Manager Art Noriega to finalize a deal with show’s producers to allow Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live to mount a production on Virginia Key. The pop-up will include dining along with the live dance performance in a 630-seat venue built specifically for the show. The production is expected to begin setting up in August, open in October and run through April.

“Officially, we’re coming to Miami,” said Vincent Marini, executive producer of Magic Mike Live. “We’re going to announce our launch date on July 13. We’re going to do a big announcement here in Miami, and this is going to be the launch city for the national tour of Magic Mike Live.”

More specific details on the opening and ticket sales will be released at a later date.

This slide is from a presentation made by Magic Mike Live’s production team to Miami commissioners. The commission approved an access agreement to allow the production to stage a show outside Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key for six months, from October 2022 to April 2023. Provided by MML Touring LLC

The film franchise began in 2012 with Magic Mike, a story loosely based on actor Channing Tatum’s experiences as a stripper in Tampa. The movie was a success that has led to sequels, an HBO series and the live show that has played in Las Vegas and London.

Marini said he expects that Miami will host events marking the release of the upcoming third Magic Mike movie, part of which was shot in Miami. A release date for the movie has not been announced.

City administrators estimate the city will bring in between $1.3 million and $1.5 million in revenue, including fees to use the site and a 50% revenue share of net profits over $3.75 million. The city will also collect ticket surcharges.

Commission Chairwoman Christine King sponsored the vote to approve the deal. She told the Miami Herald that besides providing a new temporary attraction that will bring in some revenue to the city, she hopes the show will spark renewed interest in long-stalled plans to restore Marine Stadium and redevelop the adjacent marinas .

“Magic Mike shows the residents of the city of Miami that we can do something great with the marina,” she said. “So I’m hoping by having this installation, that it reignites this body into making a commitment to revitalizing the Marine Stadium.”