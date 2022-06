ST. LOUIS – Def Leppard, Aerosmith, and AC/DC. All those rocker bands are making their way back but on t-shirts. How did this trend get started and why its peak this spring and summer? See how to add some of these tees into your weekday work wardrobe and for after-hour partying. Items seen are from Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO