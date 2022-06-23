ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing An All-Inclusive, Brand-New Storefront for HackerNoon Sponsors

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HackerNoon has three announcements to make this month: 1. We have decided to donate 20% of this month's revenue from our limited-time, storefront-exclusive packages to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to "provide information & support to LGBTQ young people 24/7, all year round." 2. We have introduced the...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

A Comprehensive Guide on How to Build an Online Marketplace in 2022

The global coronavirus pandemic has attracted several people to online shopping. Nowadays, approximately 40% of consumers are interested in shopping online. The good thing about online marketplace development platforms is that anyone, even you, can enter them and establish a thriving business. You don’t need to own any goods to build an online marketplace. All you have to do is offer the goods of others to your users and make the transactions. The sharing economy market, which is the talk of peer-to-peer marketplaces, is projected to reach a whopping $355 billion by 2025. Doesn’t that sound enticing enough to give your idea a kickstart?
INTERNET
HackerNoon

It's Web3 Time, But Are We Ready?

There is no denying that the reality of Web3 is the future of the internet. However, only a fraction of the developer and founder population are building in it. Importantly, many of these builders are facing the same problems that the early builders of Web2 faced. In the early days...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Emerging Food Technology Trends & Insights for 2022

In this post, I’ll share how I went from zero(ish) to a six-figure software engineering job offer in nine months. I hope that my story inspires others and acts as a valuable data point that can be added to your success story dataset. I took a Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) course in high school (nine years ago) and learned some C, Python, Matlab, and Labview. After college, I got a job as a Process Engineer at a refinery. I worked there until I changed careers into Software Engineering.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Designing the Perfect Mobile Push Notification

Here at Courier, we recently announced a new focus on mobile notifications, which is the next big step to meeting our goals for our product. The biggest reason to focus on mobile is because it will drastically improve the user experience for anyone using mobile apps - which at this point, is everyone. This post explores the importance of building better quality mobile notifications and how to go about creating them.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trevor Project#Hackernoon Storefront#Sponsor#Brand Booster
HackerNoon

How to Build a Cross-Platform App: A Guide that Covers the Main Aspects

The Software application market has got a thriving and competitive nature – and it’s no wonder. Mobile, desktop, web, embedded applications help businesses make their services more accessible for the users. Surely, every service provider strives for winning a larger audience of users and keeping the quality at a high-level at the same time. What can make it possible? This is cross-platform development.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

The Solana Saga is One Story that will Drag on for Different Reasons

The news is out that Solana Labs is launching a new #blockchain mobile phone for the #web3 generation, is this a good idea? Let's dig into this a bit more. Just want to make it clear right at the outset here: The Solana Mobile Stack (SMS) has far more chances of success than a pure hardware play, and that’s where the real potential win is for Solana.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931 - Table of Links

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Title: Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1931. Author: Astounding Stories. Release Date: October 5,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Benefits of Corporate Data Backup and Best Practices to Keep in Place

As data continues to grow exponentially, the responsibility of protecting it becomes more challenging. According to Statista, cyber incidents such as ransomware and IT failures are the leading threats facing businesses all around the world in 2022. Other prevalent risks like natural catastrophes and regulation changes also cost organizations millions of dollars and could even lead to a complete shutdown.
ECONOMY
