ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Evergy customers to see bills rise after deal approved to recoup Winter Storm Uri costs

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EkKd_0gJxe05E00

Most Evergy customers in Kansas will see their bills rise slightly to help the company pay off higher-than-expected costs during a historic February 2021 cold snap under a deal approved Thursday by state regulators.

Under the agreement, Evergy Central customers, which includes Topeka, Manhattan and Wichita, will see a monthly $2.82 charge for two years on average, starting in April, 2023.

The move is an attempt to recoup what the company has estimated at $153 million in extraordinary costs due to record low temperatures across the Great Plains. The deep freeze prompted a historic spike in natural gas costs for utilities, local governments and other entities.

Kansas Metro customers in and around the Kansas City area will actually see their costs fall by $6.60 per month for a year, due to the sale of surplus power to the regional grid.

More: Could rising temperatures across Kansas lead to rolling blackouts this summer?

Large businesses said industrial ratepayers bear too much burden

The deal was criticized by a group of large businesses, arguing it would ultimately burden industrial ratepayers to help shield residents from a greater impact. They also argued it was unlawful to calculate the repayment based on future power use, rather than the past.

"Accordingly, a reasonable and fair allocation of costs from Winter Storm Uri is to

assign costs to those classes which caused the costs to be incurred," a group of opponents argued in a brief filed in May.

But the Kansas Corporation Commission ultimately dismissed those concerns and approved the request unanimously as it "strikes the proper balance between the interests of Evergy's investors and the ratepayers."

"I'm a believer that there is not just one just and reasonable outcome in these rate cases, but it is our job to find the most just and reasonable outcome available," Commissioner Andrew French said during a meeting Thursday.

More: As Roe v. Wade decision looms, Kansas abortion amendment opponents try to gain traction

Evergy would be held to account on price-gouging investigations, lawsuits

The agreement requires Evergy to pass along to ratepayers any funds recouped from state or federal price-gouging investigations or lawsuits over gas prices.

After a months-long request for proposal process, Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office signed a contract in January with a Florida law firm to explore potential litigation into price gouging .

Under the arrangement with Morgan & Morgan, a self-described personal injury firm in Jacksonville, the firm would receive between 10% and 20% of the ultimate payout if any funds were to be recovered.

A spokesperson for Schmidt said he could not comment on the matter further, as it involved a pending investigation.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Evergy customers to see bills rise after deal approved to recoup Winter Storm Uri costs

Comments / 26

Guest
4d ago

This is giving rippers the green light to ….. My regular bill was about $110 per month. But the one I received today was $170. That was 55% more. Is that a slight increase?

Reply(7)
6
Jacque Trosper
4d ago

If we have blackouts, the bills should be adjusted because of service lost because of that.

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Sales tax elimination for Kansas food sales

A discussion happening with lawmakers in Kansas could possibly eliminate sales tax on food sales for residents. If the bill passes, food sales tax would end in 2025. The bill is currently making its way through the state legislature. Right now, the food sales tax is 6.5%. Under this proposal,...
KANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Wichita, Kansas

As I continued my travels through Kansas, I always wanted to stop in Wichita. The city is beautiful and is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Kansas. There is so much to see and do here, and of course the food will keep you coming back. It seems like everywhere you visit will have their own unique way for grilling. You won't find the same type of barbecue in every city, and that's one of the things that make tasting new barbecue great.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Business
Topeka, KS
Business
State
Florida State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Ehart new state Legion commander

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newest Kansas American Legion Commander is Jeremy Ehart of Hutchinson. Ehart was installed June 5th in Topeka. Jeremy is the 4th Department commander to be elected from Hutchinson, KS Lyle Rishel Post 68 and the first one in over 20 years. Post 68 Past Dept....
HUTCHINSON, KS
kcur.org

Not all Kansans will benefit from Evergy's proposed energy efficiency programs

Evergy presented a portfolio of programs designed to increase energy efficiency for Kansas homes and businesses to the Kansas Corporation Commission in December. From projects like weather stripping and insulation to installing more energy-efficient appliances, the plan could mean lower energy bills for customers and less power demand during peak times for Evergy.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Dog Parks in Wichita

Wichita is the largest and most populated city in Kansas. In the city, there are various places to see like different parks, museums, zoos, and gardens. If you have a dog, you may wonder what Wichita offers you and your furry friends. This article will cover the 5 best dog parks in Wichita, so you can plan your next fun day with your furry friend if in the area.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Salina Post

Day 10: Kansas wheat harvest report

With scattered rain showers streaking through Kansas, farmers are not only cutting wheat when they can, but also dedicating manpower to spraying wheat stubble to address weed emergence. Harvest is stop-and-go in northern Barton County for Dean Stoskopf, due to random sprinkles and equipment trouble. Despite the delay, results near...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Man gets 3 years for bankruptcy fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal judge in Kansas has sentenced a California man to three years in prison for bankruptcy fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita, Nana Baidoobonso-Iam signed and mailed an involuntary bankruptcy petition to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Kansas in January 2018. Prosecutors say he falsely claimed that […]
WICHITA, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Will the Juul ban affect Kansas consumers?

KANSAS (KSNT) – With the future of Juul products looming, and 1 in 4 Kansas high schoolers using either cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, or e-vape products, customers may be wondering how the future of tobacco products could change. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration banned Juul products from being sold in the U.S, as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Lawsuits#Winter Storm#Evergy Central#Kansas Metro
KAKE TV

Vote 2022: Joan Farr

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There are a lot of unknown names on the ballot this year. As we approach the August 2nd primary this year, it's important to know about some of the people running this year, and today we are going to take a look at a woman who is running in two states for U.S. Senate.
WICHITA, KS
Agriculture Online

Kansas farmer hopes for enough rain to grow weeds

The drought in western Kansas is exceptional. How bad is that? Bad enough to make Jim Sipes wish for weeds. The fifth-generation wheat farmer has been struggling to get enough moisture to raise a full crop in Morton and Stanton counties for several seasons. “Basically we’re functioning on half crops...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
1350kman.com

AP: Gay Wichita couple marries as they worry about court rulings

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita couple decided to get married Saturday at a pride event instead of waiting until later this year after a Supreme Court justice suggested the court should consider overturning rulings legalizing same-sex marriage and striking down laws criminalizing gay sex. Elliot and Juniper Chibs got...
WICHITA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy