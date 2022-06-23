ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NeNe Leakes Believes She’s The Most Entertaining ‘Real Housewife’

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe Leakes’ lawsuit followed a controversial departure from RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” two stars had a very dramatic departure. Phaedra Parks was put on blast for lying on Kandi Burruss. Porsha Williams said it was Phaedra who told her that Kandi and Todd Tucker wanted to...

Comments / 20

Happy cat
3d ago

Nene your narcissism was intolerable and the viewers got fed up with your massive ego.

Reply
12
Edna Huntley
4d ago

Nene is the Queen of all housewives!! I haven't watched it since Nene's exit left. There is no use to watch the show the Queen has left the building!!! She is a boss lady that brings the heat, and no one wants that smoke.

Reply(1)
4
Susan Robinson
3d ago

She's always been my favorite 😍 and I refuse to watch the rest of those wannabes pretending to be her replacement, there will never be another Queen Bee in Atlanta GA prayers for her continued success 🙌 🙏 ❤️

Reply
2
 

