For a certain generation of Americans, Mary-Margaret Humes was America's Mom. In the late 90s and early aughts she starred in Dawson's Creek as Gayle Leery, Dawson's mother. She's now carrying on that cool mom vibe in her latest role as Alice, surrogate mom to Ryan Paevey's Josh Wyatt in Two Tickets to Paradise on Hallmark Channel. In a recent phone call with Southern Living, Humes said, "I'm not a mom, I just play one on TV."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO