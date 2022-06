Château de Chambord is a jewel of the Loire Valley. France is brimming with historic castles. Here are half a dozen that will truly fire your imagination. With its many gorgeous castles, France can often feel like a fairy tale. Visitors can explore everything from medieval strongholds that have stood the test of time to Renaissance splendors across the Loire Valley. Adventures await at these wonderful castles, many of which are open to the public and offer guided tours, special events, and historical treasures. We can’t possibly name them all (though we’d sure like to try), but here are a few French castles that will leave you dreaming of happily ever after.

