Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Lights Up Downtown Waterfront For The 4th Of July

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Celebrate Independence Day in St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront as part of the annual 4th of July celebration on Monday, July 4.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. but can start as early as 8:30 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m. depending on the weather.

View the fireworks along Bayshore Dr. and North Shore Dr. NE. from the following parks: Albert Whitted Park, North Straub Park, South Straub Park, North Shore Park, Elva Rouse Park, and Flora Wylie Park. Parking garages, City lots, and metered parking are available downtown.

Visit stpete.org/parking for more information on available parking areas.

Admission is free and open to the public. The event is hosted by the City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, contact 727-893-7441 or visit stpeteparksrec.org/eventcalendar .

Also part of the holiday festivities is St Pete Run the 4th, a 5K fun run starting at 7 a.m. near Spa Beach on the St. Pete Pier. More information and registration can be found at stpeterunfest.org/st-pete-run-the-4th/ .

