St. Pete Lights Up Downtown Waterfront For The 4th Of July

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Celebrate Independence Day in St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront as part of the annual 4th of July celebration on Monday, July 4.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. but can start as early as 8:30 p.m. and as late as 10 p.m. depending on the weather.

View the fireworks along Bayshore Dr. and North Shore Dr. NE. from the following parks: Albert Whitted Park, North Straub Park, South Straub Park, North Shore Park, Elva Rouse Park, and Flora Wylie Park. Parking garages, City lots, and metered parking are available downtown.

Visit stpete.org/parking for more information on available parking areas.

Admission is free and open to the public. The event is hosted by the City of St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, contact 727-893-7441 or visit stpeteparksrec.org/eventcalendar .

Also part of the holiday festivities is St Pete Run the 4th, a 5K fun run starting at 7 a.m. near Spa Beach on the St. Pete Pier. More information and registration can be found at stpeterunfest.org/st-pete-run-the-4th/ .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }