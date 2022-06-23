ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

404 North D Street,

thexunewswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article404 N D St 2BR/1BA Duplex (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our 2BR/1BA duplex home located...

www.thexunewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

thexunewswire.com

7576 A Mansions Circle A

Condo- 2BR first floor in Deerfield Township - Property Id: 89705. Beautiful carefree living in this first floor Condo unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage, condo at The Mansions in Deerfield Township. 1343 sq ft, immaculate. Rent includes water, trash pickup, and outside maintenance. Features: 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fan in great-room, washer & dryer, air-conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, range, disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, blinds, cable ready, covered and uncovered patios, walk-in closet in master suite, all found in a private setting. Community pool. No local income tax.
MASON, OH
thexunewswire.com

5806 Ridge Road

Updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Pleasant Ridge - Updated house in Pleasant Ridge. The home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths. The many updates include: maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. It also includes refinished hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, new windows, and new HVAC. The yard is very private and is fenced in.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dozens of apartments planned for OTR, West End projects

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Three redevelopment projects in Over-the-Rhine and the West End landed Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits that will help create nearly 30 apartments, as well as commercial space. The Ohio Department of Development awarded a total of nearly $750,000 in tax credits to the three Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2208 Victor St 1

2022-2023 - 2 bed 1 bath, 1st flr - Property Id: 833487. School Year 2022-2023, 2 bed 1 bath, first flr unit, on Victor St, walk to class. When we get the unit back it will be freshly painted and new flooring, W/D in the building. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2208-victor-st-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/833487.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2515 Burnet Ave.

Beautiful Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment waiting for you near downtown Cincinnati! - These beautifully renovated apartments offer the highest quality in luxury and craftsmanship for you at a great price. These long awaited for apartments have undergone a complete transformation with a full replacement and expansion of the Kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and out of the box new appliance sets! The spacious kitchen leads into an amazing living room with a great view in Cincinnati through our new energy efficient windows! The large bedroom leads into the bathroom with a spacious walk-in closet.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Brookville a bright, open country cottage house plan

EUGENE, ORE. – Shake and lap siding combine with cultured stone veneer to make the Brookville a textural treat for the eyes. This country cottage is designed for a lot that slopes down at the rear. Family and friends will enjoy spending time together in the window-bright, wide-open gathering...
BROOKVILLE, OH
thexunewswire.com

2323 Fowler Street,

2323 Fowler St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Come check out our unique 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati, Ohio! This home has a new roof, updated flooring, new windows, an updated electrical and plumbing system, updated bathrooms, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, utility tub, w/d hookup, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal and range hood! Not to mention it is located in a GREAT school district! This beauty has everything you need and all it's missing is you!! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!!
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2462 Fairview Avenue 1

Spacious student apartment near UC - Property Id: 16186. Large one bedroom apartment located .4 miles from UC campus. High ceilings, large windows, huge eat-in kitchen. All utilities included, free laundry on-site, use of back yard, side porch. Freshly renovated and ready to be occupied 1st of February 2017. Apply...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3011/3013 Park Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, I bathroom apartment. Street parking available. Tenant is responsible for power and gas accounts. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided with rental. Wood floors throughout and tile in the bathroom. New updated white kitchen cabinets. Location. 3011/3013 Park Ave, Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3726 Camden Avenue

Mariemont: Spacious Studio Apartment Available! - Adorable studio unit available!. This apartment rents for $725 per month and a $75 utility fee that includes heat, water, sewage, and trash. Tenant pays for electric. Walking distance to Mariemont Square. Charming/Quiet Street. Walking distance to Parks and Local Shops. Large Windows for...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

126 East 6th Street

Downtown: Newly renovated urban-centric apartment in the heart of downtown Cincinnati! - Newly renovated urban-centric apartment in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. To schedule your tour, please call 513-321-7000, or email emily@spspartners.com. Location. 126 East 6th Street, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1145. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 06/25/2022. Listing...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3760 Bonfield Drive 4

Avondale: Cute one bedroom available now! - Property Id: 924331. One Bedroom Apartment available. Secured building, top floor unit with hardwood flooring, large walk in closets, eat -in kitchen and off street parking. Residential street with single-family homes. Avondale neighborhood just moments away from hospitals, zoo and University of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Where to Go See Fireworks for the Fourth!

2 – 10 p.m.; FREE. Food, drink and fireworks. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade. At 5 p.m., Tower Park will have live music, food, drinks and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. 4200 Springdale Road. Colerain Township. 7 p.m.; FREE. 513-385-7500.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

$150M redevelopment of iconic downtown Cincinnati tower begins

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A long-awaited $90 million redevelopment project will transform one of the most iconic and historic buildings in downtown Cincinnati into luxury-style apartments. City Club Apartments, a Detroit-based owner, developer and apartment manager, started redevelopment Friday on Union Central Tower, a new mixed-use apartment hotel community...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bridge closes for 150 days for multi-phase construction project in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a bridge in Lebanon for a rehabilitation and trail construction project beginning this week. Contractors will close the bridge on East Turtlecreek-Union Road over OH-48 for 150 days beginning Monday, June 27. The closure is necessary while crews replace...
LEBANON, OH
Mikey Chlanda

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Downtown jewelry store damaged in crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jewelry store in downtown Cincinnati was damaged in an early morning crash. It happened outside Richter & Phillips Jewelers at East Sixth and Main streets just before 4:30 a.m. Monday. A driver on Sixth Street ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and the impact...
CINCINNATI, OH

