404 North D Street,

Condo- 2BR first floor in Deerfield Township - Property Id: 89705. Beautiful carefree living in this first floor Condo unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage, condo at The Mansions in Deerfield Township. 1343 sq ft, immaculate. Rent includes water, trash pickup, and outside maintenance. Features: 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fan in great-room, washer & dryer, air-conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, range, disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, blinds, cable ready, covered and uncovered patios, walk-in closet in master suite, all found in a private setting. Community pool. No local income tax.
