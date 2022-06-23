ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

It’s almost time for Zippity Zoo Day at the Great Plains Zoo!

By Todd Epp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) invites you to the most magical zoo day of the year – Zippity Zoo Day!. It all kicks off Saturday, June 25 at 9 am. The event ends at 4 pm (last...

Comments / 0

 

Sioux Falls Canaries honor front line workers tonight at the Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries honor front line workers at the Birdcage tonight. Admission is free for all front line workers. The Canaries will recognize them in several ways and bring back the 2nd Annual First Responder Rescue Race where one police offier, a firefighter, and an EMT will face off on a run from 3rd base to 1st base, while carrying their own child at one point. The Canaries play the Kansas City Monarchs this weekend. First pitch tonight is at 6:05.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USDA signs agreement with South Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will administer the program and procure and deliver...
AGRICULTURE
Monarchs down Canaries 8-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Kansas City blasted three homeruns before the Canaries took their first swings as the Monarchs topped Sioux Falls 8-3 on Saturday. Darnell Sweeney homered on the first pitch of the game and Kevin Santa followed with a triple. After back-to-back strikeouts had the Birds on the verge of getting out of the inning, Jan Hernandez belted a two-run homerun. Casey Gillaspie followed with a solo shot a batter later. The Monarchs added four more runs in the third inning, capitalizing an RBI single and a bases-loaded triple.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Deputy on paw-trol gets Ruby off the streets and back home where she belongs

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mans best friend made a new friend Saturday in Harrisburg. Deputy Chris Hogan was aware that a Harrisburg resident was missing their dog, Ruby, while on patrol. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Hogan spotted Ruby crossing Cliff Avenue during busy traffic. He got out of his squad car and called her name. Ruby ran to him and gladly accepted a ride home where she was reunited with her very relieved and thankful owner.
HARRISBURG, SD
City Council, County Commissioners to meet Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There will be a joint meeting of the Sioux Falls City Council and the Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday. On the agenda will be an ordinance amending the 2002 revised joint zoning ordinance for Minnehaha county and the city of Sioux Falls by amending certain property and text within the Laurel Ridge planned development district.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Copper Theft Impacts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This morning around 4am, a man spotted two people stealing copper wire in Dell Rapids. He followed the jackanapes, but one of them fired a single warning shot from a handgun. No one was injured, but the thieves got away with a significant amount of heavy duty copper wire. Copper wire has a value of $1.30 per pound to upwards of $3.30 per pound. That’s according to reliablerecyclingcenter.com. In a study, the FBI says copper thieves are threatening US critical infrastructure by targeting electrical sub-stations, cellular towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites, and vacant homes for lucrative profits. The theft of copper from these targets disrupts the flow of electricity, telecommunications, transportation, water supply, heating, and security and emergency services and presents a risk to both public safety and national security. Copper thieves can work alone or in groups and target everything from cell towers to abandoned buildings. If you suspect this kind of activity, call your local police department and above all else, be careful.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Canaries Head to 2022 All-Star Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The American Association All-Star Game returns this season for the first time since 2019 and two players will be representing the Sioux Falls Canaries, with the possibility of a third to be announced later this week. Ozzie Martinez was voted the West Division’s starting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
