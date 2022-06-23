It’s almost time for Zippity Zoo Day at the Great Plains Zoo!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This morning around 4am, a man spotted two people stealing copper wire in Dell Rapids. He followed the jackanapes, but one of them fired a single warning shot from a handgun. No one was injured, but the thieves got away with a significant amount of heavy duty copper wire. Copper wire has a value of $1.30 per pound to upwards of $3.30 per pound. That’s according to reliablerecyclingcenter.com. In a study, the FBI says copper thieves are threatening US critical infrastructure by targeting electrical sub-stations, cellular towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites, and vacant homes for lucrative profits. The theft of copper from these targets disrupts the flow of electricity, telecommunications, transportation, water supply, heating, and security and emergency services and presents a risk to both public safety and national security. Copper thieves can work alone or in groups and target everything from cell towers to abandoned buildings. If you suspect this kind of activity, call your local police department and above all else, be careful.

